Ask The Vet: How concerned should you be about a cat vomiting?

Q: My cat has always vomited occasionally, and I attributed it to hairballs, but recently she has been vomiting more frequently. She is still acting the same and is otherwise totally normal. Is this something that I should worry about?

A: To answer this question, we must start with understanding the nutritional requirements of cats.

Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they must eat animal protein to get all the nutrients they need to survive. Cats cannot be vegetarians, and if you look at large cats in the wild, their diet is primarily mammalian meat.

Our domesticated cats are not very different from the large cats in the wild, and their nutritional requirements are similar. It is important to note that cats are meant to eat mammals with hair, meaning their intestinal tracts should be able to process the fur they ingest, as that is part of their diet.

So, frequently vomiting up hairballs is, in fact, not normal for a domesticated cat. If it happens infrequently, then we attribute it to them being cats. However, it can be a sign that their intestinal tracts are not functioning normally and cannot correctly process the food that they are eating.

We have dramatically changed our pet cat diets by providing large amounts of dry, carbohydrate-rich foods whenever they want them. This is the opposite of what they need: small amounts of protein and fluid-rich meals fed with long fasting periods. This dry and carbohydrate-rich diet has predisposed many domesticated cats to diet-related medical issues.

One of those medical issues is inflammatory bowel disease which predisposes a cat to vomit frequently. Inflammatory bowel disease can be a problematic issue to diagnose definitively; however, for most mild cases, it can be treated with diet interventions.

First, I recommend getting your cat on a limited-ingredient canned diet and feeding two meals throughout the day. If your cat is addicted to dry food, you can add a small amount of limited ingredient dry food into the diet but do not allow them unlimited access to the dry food.

Make sure you only offer one type of limited-ingredient food for at least six weeks to see if that helps with the vomiting. If the vomiting persists or worsens, a visit to your veterinarian is recommended to determine if other medical interventions are necessary.

Q: My cat is overweight, and I am worried about his health. What can I do to help him to lose weight?

A: This question goes along with the previous question, as it has everything to do with your cat's diet. Nutritionally, cats do not need free access to all-they-can-eat dry cat food. Dry cat food is full of carbohydrates that obligate carnivores do not require, leading to weight gain and obesity.

This overfeeding then predisposes them to other medical conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes, which can be challenging and expensive to manage.

The recommendation is to feed all cats twice daily with a protein and fluid-rich, high-quality cat food, similar to the human-based Atkins diet.

This typically means feeding a high-quality canned diet and adding minimal dry food if your cat loves dry food. A quarter to half of a larger can with anywhere from 1/8 to 1/4 of a cup of dry, fed twice daily, should be sufficient.

If you have multiple cats, training them to be meal-fed might take some time. Still, you should always pull up any uneaten food after 30 minutes to keep them from snacking throughout the day.

If your cat is very obese, then getting him on a prescription diet that is higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates is recommended. This should help with his weight loss journey and will re-establish a healthier metabolism.