Ask the Vet: How, and why, dogs can suffer from pancreatitis

Q: My dog was vomiting, and was diagnosed with pancreatitis. What is pancreatitis, and how did my dog get it?
A: The pancreas is a vital organ that has many varied roles in the body. First, it produces insulin to regulate the body's blood sugar. Second, it secretes digestive enzymes to help with the breakdown of food in the intestinal tract.
Unfortunately, the pancreas is also extremely sensitive and, in certain situations, will start to become inflamed. When this happens, those digestive enzymes that are supposed to be released into the small intestines leak into the pancreatic tissue. This imbalance causes tissue destruction and inflammation within the pancreas, which in turn causes pain and nauseousness.
Some of the most common causes of pancreatitis in dogs are ingestion of high fatty foods, dietary indiscretion, stress, and medications. Most of the time, we cannot pinpoint the specific cause, but the clinical signs include anorexia, vomiting, lethargy, and abdominal pain.
Some breeds of dogs, such as Schnauzers, are much more susceptible to getting pancreatitis.
The severity of pancreatitis can vary from mild symptoms that can be controlled with outpatient therapy to severe symptoms that can lead to death. Treatment consists of fluids therapy to correct for dehydration, anti-emetics to stop the vomiting, and pain medications. Unfortunately, it just takes time to heal from pancreatitis. In some severe cases, this means multiple days in the hospital.
Once your dog has been diagnosed and has recovered from pancreatitis, he is much more prone to getting pancreatitis again. So, it is vital that he avoid high fatty foods and human foods.
Multiple bouts of pancreatitis will cause permanent tissue damage within the pancreas that will then affect the pancreas's ability to produce insulin.
One of the long-term complications of pancreatitis can be diabetes mellitus due to the damage to insulin-producing cells within the pancreas.
Q: My dog is usually well-behaved and gets along well with most other dogs. However, the other day, he got mean and aggressive toward another dog, which scared me. Is there something wrong with him?
A: At the end of the day, we cannot forget that dogs are animals and communicate with each other on a level that we as humans cannot possibly understand.
Although our dogs might live in our homes and sleep on our beds, they are still animals and still have animal instincts. This means that when they are out and about interacting with other humans and animals, they are watching and communicating and reacting based on their instincts.
So, while your dog might be particularly good at communicating and dealing with most dog personalities, there will always be a small number of dogs that your dog is just not going to like. In a lot of cases, it can be very difficult for us to understand what it is about that particular dog, but for some reason, they just do not like that dog, and that is very normal.
Although dog-on-dog aggression is annoying and, in some cases, very scary, it is a very normal dog behavior.
If you have a dog that is sensitive to other dogs and does not get along with most dogs, you need to take precautions not to put yourself and your dog in a situation where there could be a fight. As an example, forcing a dog that is not very social to go to the dog park could be a recipe for disaster. So, you must understand your dog's preferences and adjust your exercise routines accordingly.
What is not acceptable behavior for any dog is aggression toward humans. A dog that is aggressive toward a human is dangerous. If you have a dog that is unpredictable and shows human aggression, you need to get professional intervention immediately before someone gets hurt.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com