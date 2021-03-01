Ask the Vet: How, and why, dogs can suffer from pancreatitis

Once your dog has been diagnosed and has recovered from pancreatitis, he is much more prone to getting pancreatitis again. So, it is vital that he avoid high fatty foods and human foods.

Multiple bouts of pancreatitis will cause permanent tissue damage within the pancreas that will then affect the pancreas's ability to produce insulin.

One of the long-term complications of pancreatitis can be diabetes mellitus due to the damage to insulin-producing cells within the pancreas.

Q: My dog is usually well-behaved and gets along well with most other dogs. However, the other day, he got mean and aggressive toward another dog, which scared me. Is there something wrong with him?

A: At the end of the day, we cannot forget that dogs are animals and communicate with each other on a level that we as humans cannot possibly understand.

Although our dogs might live in our homes and sleep on our beds, they are still animals and still have animal instincts. This means that when they are out and about interacting with other humans and animals, they are watching and communicating and reacting based on their instincts.