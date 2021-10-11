Ask The Vet: Helping a dog work through leash aggression

Q: My dog is very friendly with other dogs when I take him to the dog park. But when I walk him on a leash anywhere else, he acts aggressively toward other dogs we come upon. What is the deal?
A: Dogs can have many interesting behaviors that we might not understand or predict, and leash aggression is one of them. Interestingly, leash aggression stems from a group of fear-based behaviors that dogs can exhibit.
In general, fear in dogs stems from their experiences in puppyhood during their most sensitive and impressionable age, which is typically from birth to four months. During this time, they are soaking in their environments, learning how to behave, and learning how to interact with other animals.
If a puppy is not exposed to other animals and is not socialized correctly during this time, it can have lifelong behavioral issues that are hard to change. Unfortunately, many dogs are adopted with their mental baggage intact. It can take some patience and some training to change unwanted fear-based behaviors.
When it comes to leash aggression, the fear typically manifests when a dog feels cornered and unable to put room between itself and another dog. When a fearful dog comes across another dog, it usually will have one of two responses. It will retreat and put distance between itself and the other dog or take the offensive and try to dominate the other dog.
When dogs are on a leash, they cannot put distance between themselves and the other dog, so they automatically start exhibiting aggressive behaviors such as lunging and barking.
If that fearful dog comes upon the other dog off-leash, then the dog has the power to leave the situation. Typically, with fear-based behaviors, it takes time and slow, methodical exposure training to try and reduce the fear and reactivity the dog experiences in certain situations.
It is essential to talk to a veterinarian trained in behavior to try and identify triggers and work with behavior training to try and reduce a dog's fear. Sometimes, a veterinarian will prescribe medications to help reduce the anxiety, but they must be combined with behavior training to make any progress.
Q: How are we supposed to care for our cat's dental health at home when they barely lets you look in their mouths? There is no way that my cat will let me brush his teeth! Any suggestions?
A: Cats are wonderful pets and provide daily entertainment and joy, but most cat owners will tell you that they also can be quite challenging to handle at times!
Cats, in general, do not appreciate having their mouths handled, so you must start looking in their mouths at a young age so that they become tolerant. However, in most cases, that ship has sailed, and most cats will not let you mess with their mouths, especially not if you’re putting a toothbrush in their mouths.
However, it is vital to maintain your cat's dental health at home, and there are some other options. Some cats might not tolerate a toothbrush but might not object to a fingertip toothbrush that is smaller and less intrusive.
There are many different types of dental gels you can buy where all you have to do is rub on your cat’s gums to help reduce some of the dental disease. You can also purchase small dental treats that your cat must chew, which allows the texture of the treat to scrap off any tartar on the teeth. There are also water additives that you can try that are meant to try and reduce dental disease.
Regular dental cleanings with your veterinarian are the best way to ensure your cat's teeth stay healthy for the long term, especially when they are resistant to at-home care.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.