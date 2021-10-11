Ask The Vet: Helping a dog work through leash aggression

When dogs are on a leash, they cannot put distance between themselves and the other dog, so they automatically start exhibiting aggressive behaviors such as lunging and barking.

If that fearful dog comes upon the other dog off-leash, then the dog has the power to leave the situation. Typically, with fear-based behaviors, it takes time and slow, methodical exposure training to try and reduce the fear and reactivity the dog experiences in certain situations.

It is essential to talk to a veterinarian trained in behavior to try and identify triggers and work with behavior training to try and reduce a dog's fear. Sometimes, a veterinarian will prescribe medications to help reduce the anxiety, but they must be combined with behavior training to make any progress.

Q: How are we supposed to care for our cat's dental health at home when they barely lets you look in their mouths? There is no way that my cat will let me brush his teeth! Any suggestions?

A: Cats are wonderful pets and provide daily entertainment and joy, but most cat owners will tell you that they also can be quite challenging to handle at times!