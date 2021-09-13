Ask the Vet: Good vets are hard to find in the pandemic

Q: I need to get my dog updated on her vaccines, but I cannot get an appointment anywhere for at least two months! Why is it so hard to get an appointment just for vaccines?

A: It is an interesting time in veterinary medicine right now. We have an exponential increase in the number of animals that need to be seen and the unfortunate nationwide decrease in available experienced veterinary staff.

Like so many other professions, finding good quality veterinary professionals and staff has become highly challenging due to the mass exodus of those professionals during the pandemic.

A good veterinary clinic relies heavily on the support staff to provide services. Without them, most clinics cannot function efficiently. Each person is a vital component, from the front desk staff that answers the phones to the veterinary nurses that provide all the nursing care for your pets.

Sadly, due to the lack of experienced staff available, some veterinary clinics have had to make the hard choice of closing their businesses. Other veterinary practices have had to take drastic measures to limit the number of animals they see in a day to an amount that does not overwhelm the practice.