Ask the Vet: Good vets are hard to find in the pandemic

Q: I need to get my dog updated on her vaccines, but I cannot get an appointment anywhere for at least two months! Why is it so hard to get an appointment just for vaccines?
A: It is an interesting time in veterinary medicine right now. We have an exponential increase in the number of animals that need to be seen and the unfortunate nationwide decrease in available experienced veterinary staff.
Like so many other professions, finding good quality veterinary professionals and staff has become highly challenging due to the mass exodus of those professionals during the pandemic.
A good veterinary clinic relies heavily on the support staff to provide services. Without them, most clinics cannot function efficiently. Each person is a vital component, from the front desk staff that answers the phones to the veterinary nurses that provide all the nursing care for your pets.
Sadly, due to the lack of experienced staff available, some veterinary clinics have had to make the hard choice of closing their businesses. Other veterinary practices have had to take drastic measures to limit the number of animals they see in a day to an amount that does not overwhelm the practice.
Unfortunately, mental health and the quality of medicine that is offered suffer when a clinic is too busy for the number of available staff. It may seem that getting your dog vaccinated should be a quick and easy visit. Still, for the veterinary clinic, it takes all the support staff to get the process done.
This process includes answering the initial client phone call to ordering necessary supplies, cleaning the exam room, restraining animals, talking to clients, and typing up medical records. So it is a long process that takes a lot of trained professionals to run smoothly.
The great news is that the veterinary profession is still exciting and fulfilling, and with pay and benefits dramatically increasing and the continued focus on improving mental health in the profession, this is a great time to be in veterinary medicine.
Many veterinary nursing schools offer excellent educations that allow someone to enter the profession with a great resume and earn a living wage. Some of those schools also offer online classes so an individual can be working in the field while going to school to get certified.
Most clinics also offer on-the-job training, so this is the time to look for your dream job in veterinary medicine so you can help us take care of all the animals!!
Q: Are grapes toxic to dogs, and why?
A: Yes, grapes are toxic to some dogs, and the actual pathogenesis of the toxicity is unknown. It is also unknown why grapes are harmful in some dogs and not in others; however, grape ingestion can cause kidney damage. In severe cases, it can cause kidney failure that will lead to death.
The size of your dog and the number of grapes they eat is the real issue. A large dog that eats one grape probably will not have any problem, but if a small dog eats many grapes, it could potentially die.
First, it is essential not to feed grapes to your dog as a treat, even if you have done so in the past. Next, if your dog does get into the grapes, you should take it to your veterinarian immediately so they can make the dog vomit out the grapes.
Inducing vomiting is effective only if it's induced within a few hours of your dog ingesting the grapes. Once they get absorbed, the damage has been done.
Treatment consists of kidney diuresis in the hospital on intravenous fluids until the kidney function can be assessed, which can take multiple days. It is best to try and keep grapes away from all your dogs!
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com