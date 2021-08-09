Ask the Vet: Give dogs heartworm prevention year round; yes, even in Flagstaff

Q: How important is heartworm prevention for my dog if I live in Northern Arizona? I've heard that it is not important because of where we live. Is that true?
A: Heartworm disease is caused by a parasitic roundworm called Dirofilaria immitis. It is prevalent in all 50 states, with the eastern and southeastern states seeing year-round transmission of the parasite. In Northern Arizona, Dirofilaria immitis has been found in our coyote population, which can then spread to our pet dog population.
This parasite gets transmitted into the bloodstream of dogs through mosquito bites. Once the organism is in the bloodstream, it will go through multiple life cycles to turn into an adult worm that will end up living in the heart, lungs, and blood vessels of your dog. If not treated, these worms will become so numerous that they will cause obstruction of the vessels and eventually cause heart and lung failure.
Although there is a treatment for heartworm disease, it is expensive and dangerous, and there can be serious side effects to trying to rid the pet's body of the parasite.
Most dogs that have a high worm load die from the disease. This is a profoundly severe and devastating disease for dogs and should not be taken lightly.
Fortunately, there is an easy way to prevent infection from heartworm, and it requires giving your dog a monthly heartworm preventative. It becomes confusing when you live somewhere that does not have mosquitos all year round because transmission through the months without mosquitos is exceptionally low to non-existent.
The recommendation is that you give the monthly heartworm prevention every month, all year round. This will protect your dog from unwanted exposure when you might not expect it or when you travel. It is better to be safe and have your dog protected than chance them getting the parasite.
The other good news is that not only is heartworm disease easily prevented, but most heartworm preventions also act as a monthly dewormer against GI parasites. Your dog can be infected by intestinal parasites all year long, so monthly deworming is highly recommended. The bottom line is that all dogs should be on monthly heartworm prevention all year round, no matter where they live.
Q: How can I get my cat to stop scratching my furniture?
A: Cats love to use their claws, and sometimes this means that your furniture gets mauled!
This can be a challenging behavior to stop since it is a natural behavior for a cat. However, some suggestions are to provide a good quality scratching post or two and place them next to or near the furniture that your cat likes to scratch. A scratching post gives them an alternative to the couch; however, some cats prefer different surfaces to scratch on, so it is vital to find the one that your cat likes.
You can also try using a spray bottle to squirt water at your cat whenever it starts to scratch on the furniture. This only works if you can be consistent about catching your cat in the act of scratching but is a way to try and dissuade them from scratching.
Another suggestion is to use a product called "Soft Paws" on their front claws. These are tiny plastic covers that cover the cat's claws so they cannot scratch. These can be challenging to put on and need to be replaced once they fall off but can be helpful for some cats.
Also, it might be that your cat is bored and is mindlessly scratching. I recommend encouraging other behaviors such as playing with a laser light or playing with toys to distract them from scratching. Also, taking them outside on a leash to get fresh air might be helpful as they love to scratch on trees!
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com