Ask the Vet: Give dogs heartworm prevention year round; yes, even in Flagstaff

The recommendation is that you give the monthly heartworm prevention every month, all year round. This will protect your dog from unwanted exposure when you might not expect it or when you travel. It is better to be safe and have your dog protected than chance them getting the parasite.

The other good news is that not only is heartworm disease easily prevented, but most heartworm preventions also act as a monthly dewormer against GI parasites. Your dog can be infected by intestinal parasites all year long, so monthly deworming is highly recommended. The bottom line is that all dogs should be on monthly heartworm prevention all year round, no matter where they live.

Q: How can I get my cat to stop scratching my furniture?

A: Cats love to use their claws, and sometimes this means that your furniture gets mauled!

This can be a challenging behavior to stop since it is a natural behavior for a cat. However, some suggestions are to provide a good quality scratching post or two and place them next to or near the furniture that your cat likes to scratch. A scratching post gives them an alternative to the couch; however, some cats prefer different surfaces to scratch on, so it is vital to find the one that your cat likes.