Q: My cat will not eat anything but dry food, but my veterinarian recommended adding some canned food to his diet. Is that a good recommendation, and how do I get my cat to eat the canned food?

A: Cats are intelligent, loveable, and for the most part, easy to live with, so they can be terrific pets for people; however, at times, they can also be very stubborn and willful, so making them do anything they do not want to do can be very challenging.

The best example is when you are trying to give them a medication; this can be an all-out war if you have a cat that does not want the medication. This also can relate to food, as cats can be very picky and finicky when it comes to their food choices.

When it comes to nutrition for a cat, it is essential to try and emulate a more natural diet they might eat if they were out in their typical habitat. Their diet would primarily be small rodents and birds that they hunted, and it would be low in carbohydrates and high in fat and protein.

It is also important to note that they would go through periods of fasting in between these meals as they hunted for the next meal. They would get a lot of exercise and eat a high-protein diet periodically.

This is different from what happens when we make them stay indoors and feed them an unlimited amount of dry kibble that is high in carbohydrates. However, once a cat has been given the opportunity to eat as much dry kibble as they want throughout the day, it can be tough to take that away from them as they become carbohydrate addicted.

With a high carbohydrate load and minimal exercise, most cats will gain weight and become more susceptible to diseases such as diabetes. So, limiting the amount of food you feed and making them eat a higher protein and lower carbohydrate diet is essential for their natural metabolism.

Canned food is typically higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates. It has the added benefit of a higher water content, so it is, in fact, better for your cat metabolically. This does not mean you cannot feed a dry kibble; it just means it cannot be the bulk of the diet.

I recommend meal-feeding cats twice daily with some canned and a small amount of dry. Whatever they do not eat needs to be removed so that they can then fast until the next meal.

With cats, this transition must be done very slowly over many weeks, as they will make your life miserable if you do it too abruptly. You can add canned chicken or tuna to the canned food to entice them to eat it or mix the dry food in with the canned, so they must eat it to get to the dry food.

Q: Does joint supplementation help a dog's joints? I have heard that it does and that it doesn't, and now I am confused!

A: Unfortnately, joint supplements for dogs have not gone through rigorous FDA testing to determine the efficacy of any of the supplements, and there needs to be more good data available to support that it does what it is supposed to do for the joints.

However, in the clinic, when we place a dog with joint disease on a good quality joint supplement that is given consistently, we see improvements in their mobility. This must be done in conjunction with weight loss and exercise to help with joint mobility and function. It is important to note that you must use a good quality, reputable joint supplement product as not all are made the same. Please ask your veterinarian for recommendations.