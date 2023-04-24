Q: Due to the weather this last winter, I have not been able to take my dog out on regular walks, so he has gotten really out of shape. Is there anything I should do or be aware of before starting back on our normal exercise routine?

A: The large amount of snow we received this past winter was terrific for the environment. On the flip side, it also inhibited our dogs' usual outdoor activities.

Many of us live in northern Arizona to take advantage of all its outdoor activities, and we tend to pursue them year-round. So, when we are stuck indoors for a couple of months, we all get out of shape, including our dogs.

Sometimes it is hard to recognize when your dog is out of shape because they always tend to be excited to go out for a hike or walk, and they will attempt to push themselves to whatever limit you set for them. This means that when they are out of shape, they will push themselves too hard and can end up injuring themselves. So, as the owner, it is crucial to recognize that you will need to ramp up exercise slowly after a period of inactivity. This also applies to dogs that might not get a lot of exercise through the week and overdo it on the weekends.

First, you should start with short, low-impact walks and hikes to warm up and strengthen the muscles. A lot of injuries occur in dogs when they try to go from a standstill to full speed without any warmup or when they participate in activities that cause them to run and spin at high speed. Keeping them on a leash in the beginning stops this behavior and focuses on low-impact exercise.

After a couple of weeks, you can start to lengthen the walks and hikes by adding inclines or increase the aerobic activity by adding a little running or faster-paced walking. Again, do not try to do too much at first, and always monitor for any soreness or pad abrasions after every activity.

After a month of slowly increasing to full activity, your dog should be back to being able to handle the running and jumping of their everyday activity.

Always consider your dog's age, weight, and body type and direct them toward activities that fit their nature. For example, an old and stiff dog should not be running alongside a bike but instead should be having low-impact walks through the forest. Always keep in mind that your dog is not a good indicator of how out of shape it may be, as most dogs will run until they fall over, so you must be their advocate and only push them harder once they are ready!

Q: Since Arizona legalized marijuana, have you seen an increase in marijuana toxicity in dogs?

A: Although marijuana has been around for a long time, and we have been seeing pets that have gotten into marijuana for a long time, it does feel that we are starting to see more of these instances as more pets now have access to it.

When it comes to dogs, we do not have standardized dosing of THC for them, and it seems that they are much more sensitive to THC than humans. So, even a little bit of THC can cause significant clinical signs.

Typically, dogs get exposed when they eat an edible containing THC; this is the most dangerous when that edible is chocolate. Ingestion of marijuana likely will not kill your dog, but the chocolate might be fatal.

So, anytime your pet gets into anything toxic to them, you must follow up with your veterinarian or call the Pet Poison Hotline at 1 (855) 764-7661. The hotline charges a fee but is worth every penny for the advice that you receive.