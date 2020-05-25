Ask The Vet: Flea and tick prevention important for all pets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: How important is flea and tick prevention in Northern Arizona?

A: Northern Arizona is an arid climate that luckily is not conducive to the proliferation of many parasites. However, this does not mean that we do not have parasites, it just means that we have pests specific to this region.

Considering your location is the most critical aspect when looking at the parasite control needs for your pet. This is also important for anyone who travels with their pet as the recommendations for Northern Arizona are quite different than the recommendations for other parts of the United States.

In Northern Arizona, we definitely have ticks, and your pet can get ticks all year round even if you are not taking them outside your own back yard. Tick infestations do not require contact with other dogs, and just because you cannot see the ticks does not mean they are not there. We diagnose tick disease in many animals even when the owners are convinced they have never seen a tick!!

The problem with tick bites is that ticks can carry any number of diseases, including Ehrlichia, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Lyme disease, just to name a few. In fact, there are likely many more tick diseases that we have not even identified yet.