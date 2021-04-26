Ask the Vet: Fighting Fat on Fido? Focus on fitness and food

Q: My dog is overweight, and I cannot seem to get her to lose weight! Any suggestions?
A: You are not alone in your concern since 56% of pet dogs in the US are considered overweight or obese! As with people, being overweight or obese can seriously affect an animal's health and shorten its life span, so it is highly recommended to get your pup to slim down.
Although getting your dog to lose weight can be challenging, it is not impossible, and here are a few tips I can offer.
First, you must look at the quality of food and how much of it you are feeding your pooch. It is always shocking to learn that if you provide a high-quality diet, you only need to feed a small amount to maintain a healthy body type. Typically, the feeding guides on the back of dog food products are generic, and most dogs do not need as much food as the manufacturers recommend.
You also must look at the treats that you are feeding as they all count as calories and will contribute to weight gain. If your dog is overweight, I recommend cutting what you are feeding in half and then making sure that everyone responsible for feeding your pet is on board with the amount.
You can also switch to low-fat dog food and replace all treats with vegetables such as green beans and carrots.
Second, make sure you are exercising your dog every day so that they are tired; just having access to a backyard is not enough exercise for most dogs. The exercise must be purposeful and fast-paced to wear out your dog and increase her metabolic rate, and this must be done daily. Do not fall into the trap of wanting to feed your pet more just because she is exercising; continue to keep the calories reduced.
If you are having difficulty exercising your pet on a regular basis, consider taking her to doggy daycare or getting her into a weight loss program with a veterinarian that can provide water treadmill workouts. Water treadmill workouts are also beneficial for older arthritic dogs that are overweight as it helps relieve some of the weight on their joints as they are exercising.
In rare cases, some dogs have difficulty losing weight because of underlying metabolic issues such as hypothyroidism, so if you are reducing food and increasing activity and your pet is still gaining weight, consider following up with your veterinarian.
Q: My cat has been scratching at her face and her ears for the last few weeks! She seems to do this every year around springtime. What is going on, and how can I help her?
A: Interestingly, cats can get allergies in the springtime just like people, but their allergies tend to manifest differently.
One of the most common manifestations of allergies in cats is scratching at their face and the area right in front of their ears. It might appear that they are scratching at their ears, but they are actually rubbing the skin in front of their ears. They can scratch so much sometimes that they will make themselves bleed.
It is essential to take your cat to your veterinarian to assess the skin health and look in the ears to treat the condition appropriately. Most of the time, we use allergy medication in the form of steroids or newer allergy medications that reduce the inflammation and itch in the skin.
We also will assess if the skin needs antibiotics and if the ears need medications. Since this is a seasonal issue, as soon as you see your cat itching in the spring, get her straight to your veterinarian for treatment before it gets really bad!
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.