Ask the Vet: Fighting Fat on Fido? Focus on fitness and food

Q: My dog is overweight, and I cannot seem to get her to lose weight! Any suggestions?

A: You are not alone in your concern since 56% of pet dogs in the US are considered overweight or obese! As with people, being overweight or obese can seriously affect an animal's health and shorten its life span, so it is highly recommended to get your pup to slim down.

Although getting your dog to lose weight can be challenging, it is not impossible, and here are a few tips I can offer.

First, you must look at the quality of food and how much of it you are feeding your pooch. It is always shocking to learn that if you provide a high-quality diet, you only need to feed a small amount to maintain a healthy body type. Typically, the feeding guides on the back of dog food products are generic, and most dogs do not need as much food as the manufacturers recommend.

You also must look at the treats that you are feeding as they all count as calories and will contribute to weight gain. If your dog is overweight, I recommend cutting what you are feeding in half and then making sure that everyone responsible for feeding your pet is on board with the amount.