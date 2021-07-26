Ask the Vet: Explaining why pet dental cleaning costs so much

Q: I know that my pet's dental health is important, but a cleaning at the vet's office seems so expensive. What is involved that that makes it cost so much?
A: Your pet's dental health can have a significant impact on its long-term quality of life, so taking care of its teeth is vitally important.
Although the cleaning and polishing procedure that we perform on an animal is remarkably like what you would receive at your dentist's office, the challenges facing a veterinarian are much different.
First, for the most part, most animals will not allow you to keep their mouth open for extended periods of time to tolerate a cleaning. Some dogs and cats will not even allow you to investigate their mouths without a fight. So, unlike in human dentistry, the only way to perform thorough oral exams and cleanings is to anesthetize the animals.
The anesthesia takes away their fear and discomfort, and it allows the veterinary staff to perform thorough and detailed exams and cleanings without fear of getting bitten.
A large portion of the teeth in an animal resides exceptionally far back in the mouth, so examining the teeth is incredibly challenging even when the animal is anesthetized.
A large part of the dental cost comes from the necessity for anesthesia and the associated monitoring needed for the anesthetized animal. Every animal anesthetized for a dental cleaning has one staff member monitoring them while under anesthesia and another staff member performing the cleaning.
Typically, most animals only get a few dental cleanings in their lifetimes. This lack of frequent cleanings means that most pets have advanced dental disease before a dental cleaning is performed.
In the human dentistry world, when there is advanced dental disease, the dentist would stage the work over a few sessions to minimize the time and discomfort at each session.
Although this is ideal, this is typically not possible for an animal as most of the time, we are given only one or two chances in an animal's lifetime to address all the dental disease that is present.
This can be incredibly challenging and time-consuming and requires those patients to be under anesthesia for long periods of time, and requires hours of labor time for the staff and doctor.
Extracting teeth is an incredibly challenging task and is especially hard when you must remove lots of teeth. Most dental cleanings take between 2-3 hours, 2-3 staff members and include full oral x-rays, cleaning, polishing, and extracting.
Treating pain and infection is also vital, so those are also extra costs that are determined based on your pet's needs. Getting more frequent prophylactic cleanings starting before your pet has severe dental disease can help maintain your pet's long-term dental health and will save you money in the long run.
Q: How can I help take care of my pet's dental health at home?
A: Brushing your pet's teeth with a toothbrush and pet-safe toothpaste is by far the best way to take care of their teeth. Daily brushing reduces tartar buildup and keeps the enamel and gingiva healthy for the long term.
Unfortunately, not all animals tolerate brushing, so just smearing toothpaste on their teeth or rubbing it along the gum line can be helpful.
Dental treats that make the pet chew on crunchy morsels can be beneficial, but if the pet does not chew them and swallows them whole, they will not work. Also, this adds calories to their day, so if your pet is overweight, you want to be careful how many treats you feed.
There are many washes, pastes, gels, and sprays that are available that you can try. There are also water additives that can sometimes be helpful, but nothing beats good old brushing with a toothbrush.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.