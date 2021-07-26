Ask the Vet: Explaining why pet dental cleaning costs so much

Q: I know that my pet's dental health is important, but a cleaning at the vet's office seems so expensive. What is involved that that makes it cost so much?

A: Your pet's dental health can have a significant impact on its long-term quality of life, so taking care of its teeth is vitally important.

Although the cleaning and polishing procedure that we perform on an animal is remarkably like what you would receive at your dentist's office, the challenges facing a veterinarian are much different.

First, for the most part, most animals will not allow you to keep their mouth open for extended periods of time to tolerate a cleaning. Some dogs and cats will not even allow you to investigate their mouths without a fight. So, unlike in human dentistry, the only way to perform thorough oral exams and cleanings is to anesthetize the animals.

The anesthesia takes away their fear and discomfort, and it allows the veterinary staff to perform thorough and detailed exams and cleanings without fear of getting bitten.

A large portion of the teeth in an animal resides exceptionally far back in the mouth, so examining the teeth is incredibly challenging even when the animal is anesthetized.