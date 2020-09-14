Ask the Vet: Epilepsy is a common condition in dogs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: My dog was just diagnosed with epilepsy, and I am unsure about what to expect with this disease?

A: Epilepsy is the most common seizure disorder in dogs and usually exhibits itself in younger dogs between the ages of six months to six years of age.

The main clinical signs of epilepsy in dogs are seizures. These can range from partial seizures that cause facial twitching or fly biting behavior to full-blown grand mal seizures that cause the dog to lose consciousness.

Seizures can be terrifying to watch, but it is critical not to put your hand anywhere near the dog’s mouth. They are not in control of themselves during a seizure, and you can get hurt if you are not careful. The most important thing to do when your dog is having an attack is to make sure it is somewhere safe and cannot fall down the stairs or off the couch.

In general, if a dog has a seizure, it is essential to take it to a veterinarian as there are many causes of seizures. We must first rule out all the other possible causes before we diagnose epilepsy.