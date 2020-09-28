Ask The vet: Easier, and safer, to get pet prescriptions from the vet

Veterinarians do not have this ability. We do not have the software infrastructure to know if a particular pharmacy has the needed medication at the correct dose. If we call and find out that they do, then we have to create and fax any prescription that needs to be filled. As you can imagine, this creates more work and a communication nightmare for all involved and can lead to delays in medication refills.

For the most part, it is much easier to prescribe and refill animal medications through the veterinary clinic. We carry the correct medications at the correct dosages and are better educated in the usage and particular side effects of these medications.

Q: My cat will sometimes start sniffing something and then stand very still and open his mouth as if he is smelling through his mouth! Is this normal?

A: This is very normal and nothing to worry about. This is called the flehmen response, and you are correct in thinking that your cat is smelling the air through his mouth.