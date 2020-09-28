Ask The vet: Easier, and safer, to get pet prescriptions from the vet

Q: It always seems more challenging to get refills of my cat's medication than to refill my own medicines if I am getting it from a pharmacy. Is there a difference when a veterinarian prescribes a medication versus a human doctor?
A: Thank you for asking this question. It is always exciting and educational to look behind the scenes and understand the hurdles and difficulties that veterinarians face every day.
It is essential to understand that animals metabolize medications very differently from humans, so prescribing medications for animals is different in the types of medicines prescribed and the dosing.
Although some pharmacies are starting to carry some animal medications, they do not carry them all. Pharmacists are not formally educated on the dosing, usage, and side effects of most animal medications, and there is no central database that stores that information. So, as a prescribing veterinarian, it is impossible to know which pharmacy may carry which drugs and whether they have the correct doses.
Suppose the medicine being prescribed is a human medication that can be used in an animal, most of the time. In that case, the animal dosage is so different than the human version that the pharmacies do not carry the correct dosing.
For the most part, human doctors can prescribe directly to pharmacies that they know will have the correct medication and dosing. They do this directly through their computer systems, which makes prescribing and refilling remarkably simple and easy.
Veterinarians do not have this ability. We do not have the software infrastructure to know if a particular pharmacy has the needed medication at the correct dose. If we call and find out that they do, then we have to create and fax any prescription that needs to be filled. As you can imagine, this creates more work and a communication nightmare for all involved and can lead to delays in medication refills.
For the most part, it is much easier to prescribe and refill animal medications through the veterinary clinic. We carry the correct medications at the correct dosages and are better educated in the usage and particular side effects of these medications.
Q: My cat will sometimes start sniffing something and then stand very still and open his mouth as if he is smelling through his mouth! Is this normal?
A: This is very normal and nothing to worry about. This is called the flehmen response, and you are correct in thinking that your cat is smelling the air through his mouth.
Cats have a vomeronasal organ on the top of their mouth that is an extremely sensitive smelling organ. By opening its mouth, the cat can run the air through the vomeronasal organ and get a better sense of the smell. This is a reflex that translates from cats in the wild trying to sense their environment through smell.
Cats secrete extraordinarily strong pheromones that mark territory, and the flehmen response in part helps cats smell these strong pheromones.
Although the flehmen response is very normal, it will stop when your cat has gotten its fill of the smell. It is not normal for cats to breathe regularly with their mouths open or to pant.
Cats are obligate nose breathers, which means that they rarely breathe through their mouths. Therefore, if your cat continues to breathe through his mouth, you must assume there is something wrong; either a significant medical condition is obstructing his ability to breathe through his nose, or there is some type of blockage. A panting cat always needs emergency medical attention and must be taken to your veterinarian as soon as possible.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com
