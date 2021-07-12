Ask the Vet: Don't wait too long: Bring a sick pet to the vet

Difficulty or labored breathing is always an emergency. Extreme lethargy or reluctance to stand should be addressed as soon as possible. Extreme pain and abdominal bloating are also situations where I recommend taking your pet to your veterinarian as an emergency.

Heatstroke, excessive vomiting, seizing, collapse, difficulty breathing, and pale gums are all situations that require seeking immediate medical attention. These are not situations where you should wait for an appointment or search on Google as they need emergency care immediately.

Limping is not typically an emergency if the pet is still using the limb. However, if there has been a trauma to the limb and the pet is no longer using it, that is an emergency.

Lacerations need to be addressed as soon as possible to get the best results. If you wait to get a laceration treated, it makes the repair and the healing much harder. If in doubt, it is always best to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian to have your pet checked. Nothing beats a good physical exam by your veterinarian to assess whether your pet needs immediate care!!

Q: Why can't I call my veterinarian and have them advise me as to what may be going on with my pet over the phone before having to bring them into the clinic?