Ask the Vet: Don't wait too long: Bring a sick pet to the vet

Q: When my dog is sick, it is difficult for me to know if it something that is urgent or if I can wait and see if he gets better on his own. Any advice?
A: It is often difficult to assess whether your pet is having an urgent medical issue because you cannot ask them!
It is also impossible for a veterinary professional to assess your pet's health over the phone. So if your pet is sick, the best recommendation is to schedule an appointment to have them checked by a veterinarian.
Diarrhea is usually the most common concern for owners. It is an issue that is difficult to know if it is an emergency or not. Typically, diarrhea is not an emergency unless accompanied by vomiting and/or loss of appetite, or if it is happening in a young, unvaccinated puppy.
Bloody diarrhea can be pretty common in dogs and can also cause concern for owners. Still, if your dog is eating and drinking normally, then it is not an emergency.
Typically, with diarrhea, you can try feeding a bland diet for a couple of days if your dog is eating. If the diarrhea does not resolve, then you should have your pet treated.
There are a few situations when I would highly recommend immediate medical attention for your pet.
Anytime your pet sustains any type of physical trauma or has bleeding that cannot be stopped quickly, the animal should be seen immediately!
Difficulty or labored breathing is always an emergency. Extreme lethargy or reluctance to stand should be addressed as soon as possible. Extreme pain and abdominal bloating are also situations where I recommend taking your pet to your veterinarian as an emergency.
Heatstroke, excessive vomiting, seizing, collapse, difficulty breathing, and pale gums are all situations that require seeking immediate medical attention. These are not situations where you should wait for an appointment or search on Google as they need emergency care immediately.
Limping is not typically an emergency if the pet is still using the limb. However, if there has been a trauma to the limb and the pet is no longer using it, that is an emergency.
Lacerations need to be addressed as soon as possible to get the best results. If you wait to get a laceration treated, it makes the repair and the healing much harder. If in doubt, it is always best to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian to have your pet checked. Nothing beats a good physical exam by your veterinarian to assess whether your pet needs immediate care!!
Q: Why can't I call my veterinarian and have them advise me as to what may be going on with my pet over the phone before having to bring them into the clinic?
A: There are many reasons this is not an option. The first and most important reason is that although veterinarians are highly trained, we need to perform a thorough physical exam and, potentially diagnostics, to accurately diagnose what might be wrong with your pet and treat them appropriately.
From my experience, it is nearly impossible to assess an animal’s condition over the phone. Owners are not equipped to evaluate their pet's medical needs accurately, and we cannot perform a physical exam on your pet over the phone.
Specific clinical signs such as vomiting with or without diarrhea are very generic signs. They can be caused by so many different diseases and conditions, some of which can be life-threatening. So, without performing a complete physical exam, it is impossible to assess whether the vomiting and diarrhea are of great concern or can be treated symptomatically.
So, diagnosing over the phone is impossible and extremely dangerous due to the high likelihood of missing critical medical conditions.
It is also important to note that, legally, a veterinarian cannot prescribe medications to your pet without an exam.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com