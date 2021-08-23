Ask the Vet: Don't be an anti-vaxxer when it comes to your dog and Parvo vaccine

Q: I have several friends who’ve gotten puppies recently (from neighbors), and they’ve all come down with Parvo! What is happening, and why are they all sick? Isn’t there a vaccine to prevent infection from Parvo?
A: Unfortunately, we have seen multiple cases of unvaccinated dogs with Parvo enteritis in the last few months. Parvo enteritis, a disease caused by the Parvovirus, causes loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, extreme lethargy, and death. If a dog is left untreated after contracting the virus, there is a 91% mortality rate meaning that the dog will likely die.
The Parvovirus is endemic in our environment, which means that your dog can contract the virus without having any contact with other dogs. The virus is very hardy and sticks around in the dirt for a long time, and it is impossible to disinfect the soil to get rid of the virus. It is especially dangerous to bring an unvaccinated dog into an area where a known dog that had Parvo has lived as they would have shed the virus all over the area exposing the new dog to the virus.
If your dog is not properly vaccinated and starts to become tired, stops eating, and then starts to vomit and have diarrhea, it is vital that you get it to your veterinarian as soon as possible. Once the diagnosis of Parvo enteritis is made, the dog needs intensive treatment to support it while it fights off the virus.
There is no cure for the virus, but with aggressive supportive care with intravenous fluids and intravenous medications, the survival rate jumps up to 90%. The treatment for Parvo enteritis is expensive and typically requires 5-7 nights in the hospital with specialized care and medications to support them through the disease.
Once a dog survives Parvo, they will not get it again and typically do not have any future complications from the disease.
The easiest way to prevent Parvo enteritis is to make absolutely certain your dog is fully vaccinated; you will need to check with your veterinarian to make sure that your dog is protected.
If you have a puppy not yet old enough to be fully vaccinated, you will need to take precautions not to expose them to the virus. This means you should not be taking them to the dog park, stores, or any areas with a large population of dogs.
Once your puppy is fully vaccinated, which is not until they have received ALL their puppy boosters beyond the age of 4 months, then you can start taking them around town!
Q: With all the rain, I see a lot more mushrooms popping up around the forest. Are they something that we should worry about with our pets?
A: The simple answer is yes! There are so many mushrooms growing around town that it is impossible to keep track. For someone who is not educated in identifying mushrooms, it can be challenging to know if a mushroom is edible or toxic.
In general, I recommend keeping all pets away from wild mushrooms and assume all of them are in some way toxic. That might be an oversimplification, but it helps keep us aware of what our pets eat in the forest.
The actual toxic mushrooms can cause all sorts of problems, from tremors, seizures, organ damage, to death. Once a dog eats the mushrooms, it does not take long to start to see the effects of the toxic ones, as your pet will start to become wobbly or disoriented and might start to vomit. At this point, you need to get your pet to your veterinarian as quickly as possible. Treatment consists of decontamination and hospitalization to treat the toxicity. Do not let your pets eat wild mushrooms!!!
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com