Ask the Vet: Don't be an anti-vaxxer when it comes to your dog and Parvo vaccine

There is no cure for the virus, but with aggressive supportive care with intravenous fluids and intravenous medications, the survival rate jumps up to 90%. The treatment for Parvo enteritis is expensive and typically requires 5-7 nights in the hospital with specialized care and medications to support them through the disease.

Once a dog survives Parvo, they will not get it again and typically do not have any future complications from the disease.

The easiest way to prevent Parvo enteritis is to make absolutely certain your dog is fully vaccinated; you will need to check with your veterinarian to make sure that your dog is protected.

If you have a puppy not yet old enough to be fully vaccinated, you will need to take precautions not to expose them to the virus. This means you should not be taking them to the dog park, stores, or any areas with a large population of dogs.

Once your puppy is fully vaccinated, which is not until they have received ALL their puppy boosters beyond the age of 4 months, then you can start taking them around town!

Q: With all the rain, I see a lot more mushrooms popping up around the forest. Are they something that we should worry about with our pets?