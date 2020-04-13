Ask the Vet: Dogs will need to adjust after stay-at-home order ends

Q: I’ve been working from home and decided to adopt a dog from the shelter. I figured that since I have more time at home it was a great time to get a dog. Now I’m worried that when I go back to work my dog won’t be getting as much attention and that it’s going to be an issue. Any thoughts?
A: During these most uncertain times, having a pet can help reduce stress and offer unconditional love and support.
The adoption rates in the last month have skyrocketed due to the number of people staying at home and wanting a dog. Being home all the time allows you to be with your dog, offering them attention all day and likely offering them multiple walks throughout the day.
This is great for your dog but can cause issues once we all go back to work and your dog has to be left alone at home, sometimes for the first time.
It is important to plan for where you are going to put your dog when you go back to work. This might be a crate, small room, or backyard where your dog will spend its time during the day. You need to start practicing by placing him in these areas so that he can get used to being left alone for periods of time. Especially if you are going to be using a crate, the dog needs to be used to the crate long before you go back to work.
It is also vital that you continue to exercise him two to three times a day when you go back to work. This gets more challenging once your day starts getting busy, but it is important to take him out in the morning for a walk, even if it is just 15 minutes around the block. This will help with his mindset before you leave for the day.
If you can come home during the day and take him for another 15-20 minute walk, that would be great. When you come home at the end of the day, no matter how busy you are, you must take another 10-15 minutes to offer your dog attention and then take him on another walk – this one should be longer – 30-60 minutes. If you do this every day – not just the weekends – then your dog will be a happier dog.
If you find you cannot offer your dog the daily exercise and attention he needs then I highly recommend finding other friends with dogs and scheduling “play dates” or signing your dog up for daily doggy play time at local dog kennels.
Getting your whole family on board with exercising and paying attention to your new pet after going back to work can be very helpful in transitioning your pet back to a more normal schedule.
Q: I lost my job and I’m afraid that I won’t be able to afford medical care for my dog if he needs it in the future. What can I do?
A: Unfortunately, this is going to be the reality for many people, but the good news is that if you plan ahead you can be more prepared. One option is to sign up for pet insurance. This can help with any major medical bills that might occur in the future; unfortunately, it will not cover any pre-existing conditions.
Your next option is to look into Care Credit (www.carecredit.com), which is a health credit card that offers varying time frames to pay off your bill at no interest; it can also be used for human dentistry work. Do make sure you’re aware of how many months you have to pay it off, so you don’t incur high-interest rates. You’ll also need to make sure that your veterinary clinic accepts Care Credit.
Lastly, start placing some money aside every month into a veterinary fund, even if it is a little bit, to start accumulating money to go towards any future veterinary bills.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.