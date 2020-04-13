Ask the Vet: Dogs will need to adjust after stay-at-home order ends

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I’ve been working from home and decided to adopt a dog from the shelter. I figured that since I have more time at home it was a great time to get a dog. Now I’m worried that when I go back to work my dog won’t be getting as much attention and that it’s going to be an issue. Any thoughts?

A: During these most uncertain times, having a pet can help reduce stress and offer unconditional love and support.

The adoption rates in the last month have skyrocketed due to the number of people staying at home and wanting a dog. Being home all the time allows you to be with your dog, offering them attention all day and likely offering them multiple walks throughout the day.

This is great for your dog but can cause issues once we all go back to work and your dog has to be left alone at home, sometimes for the first time.

It is important to plan for where you are going to put your dog when you go back to work. This might be a crate, small room, or backyard where your dog will spend its time during the day. You need to start practicing by placing him in these areas so that he can get used to being left alone for periods of time. Especially if you are going to be using a crate, the dog needs to be used to the crate long before you go back to work.