Q: I adopted a feral cat, and I cannot make him an indoor cat, but he seems to do well being able to go in and out of the house. Unfortunately, he tends to fight with other neighborhood cats and gets abscesses. Why does this happen, and what can I do once they occur?

A: In general, some cats prefer to be outside and can have behavioral and medical issues when forced to be strictly indoor-only cats. Cats that have grown up out of doors tend to have difficulty transitioning to being purely indoor cats.

If you have a cat that cannot be a strictly indoor kitty, then you must be prepared for the unique issues that might occur for these cats. Trauma is more likely to happen in a cat that can go outside, so being prepared to take your cat to an emergency veterinarian for care should be on your radar. Cats that go outside are also more likely to get into cat fights with other cats, and this can lead to cat bite abscesses.

A cat's sharp teeth can inject the bacteria in its mouth into the tissues when they bite. This will lead to a deep infection that can take 3-5 days to mature into an abscess. These abscesses must be lanced and drained to heal appropriately; sometimes, you might not notice them until they open and start draining. At that point, we typically will shave the area, flush the abscess, and then determine the need for antibiotics and pain medications.

The other risk of cat bites is the transmission of infectious diseases such as FELV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus). It is vital to have your cat tested and fully vaccinated before it is allowed to roam outdoors.

Limiting your cat's activity outside is the only way to avoid cat bite abscesses and exposure to trauma or infectious diseases. This can be done in several different ways, such as training your cat to leash walk outside, as this allows them access to the outside but always under supervision.

Also, building an outdoor area that is protected but still allows for climbing, jumping, and fresh air can be enough for many cats to satisfy their need to be outdoors.

Ultimately, you can take your cat away from the outdoors, but for some cats, you cannot take the need to be outside out of the cat. So, for these cats, your job is to ensure they are as protected as they can be when roaming the outdoor environment and to take care of them if anything should happen to them!

Q: Does my dog really need flea and tick medication in Northern Arizona?

A: The answer is Yes, absolutely! We may not have the number of fleas that you might see in other states, so the flea issue is not the problem. It is the ticks that can cause the worst issues, and we have a ton of ticks!

Ticks are hardy little arachnids that carry all sorts of horrible diseases, such as Ehrlichia and Lyme disease. These diseases can cause a dog to get extremely sick and potentially have long-term medical issues. It takes a tick upwards of 24 hours of being attached to a dog to transmit diseases, so ensuring that your dog is on a good preventative consistently will help prevent attachment of the ticks, thereby preventing disease transmission.

If you are traveling with your dog this summer, your dog must be on a good flea, tick, and heartworm prevention program.

Studies have shown that ticks and heartworms have started to become resistant to some over-the-counter products, so ask your veterinarian for advice on what product to give your pet to prevent these diseases!