Ask The Vet: Dealing with hypothyroidism in dogs

Q: My dog was just diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Could you explain a little bit about the disease and what I should expect long-term?

A: The thyroid gland is in the neck near a dog's trachea and is responsible for producing thyroid hormone.

The thyroid hormone plays a significant role in metabolism, growth, and regulating body functions. Specifically, it is essential for controlling heart rate, muscle and digestive function, brain development, and bone maintenance, among other roles. It is obviously a necessary hormone for the normal functioning of the body on a day-to-day basis. The thyroid is constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormone into the bloodstream.

Hypothyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland stops producing normal amounts of thyroid hormone, and so there are low amounts of the hormone circulating through the body.

As you can imagine, this can be detrimental to the body's normal functioning. Some common signs of hypothyroidism in dogs include weight gain, lethargy, hair loss, dry skin, and cold intolerance.

Since the thyroid hormone is so essential for normal functioning, it is vital to have a dog's thyroid checked if they are exhibiting signs of low thyroid.

To diagnose hypothyroidism, your veterinarian will run a thyroid panel which is a simple blood test. Once hypothyroidism has been diagnosed, it is a simple disease to manage. It just requires twice daily dosing of thyroid supplementation that comes in a pill or liquid form. Staying consistent with the dosing of the thyroid medication is essential for good control of the condition.

If your dog has significant symptoms from hypothyroidism, starting thyroid supplementation can provide some rapid and dramatic improvements in your dog's symptoms. Since hypothyroidism can occur in dogs at any age, it is important to get your dog checked if it exhibits any signs of low thyroid.

Q: My dog broke her toenail, and my veterinarian placed a bandage on her foot. It fell off after I got her home, and I want to put on my own bandage. Is this a good idea, or should I have my veterinarian replace it?

A: We use bandages daily to cover wounds, and sores, support splints, protect incisions, etc. Although bandaging can seem to be an easy skill to learn and perform at home, it is quite a complex skill and, if not done appropriately can be very detrimental to your pet. Placing bandages on animals is quite tricky due to their hair, activity levels, and their keen ability to rip bandages off.

So, we must place multiple layers in a precise fashion and with a very specific tightness to allow for the animal's constant motion without disrupting blood flow. There are also many different types of bandages specific to other kinds of issues that we might be treating. Although it might look like a simple bandage, there can be many different materials or wound treatments underneath the bandage that are important for healing.

The other issue is that an animal cannot tell you if the dressing is too tight. The consequences of a tight bandage can be devastating. They can include complete blood loss to the limb leading to the need for amputation.

We have seen this with very simple bandages that someone has placed at home that has tightened over time and cut off circulation to the foot leading to the need for amputation of the foot.

The other issue is that your veterinarian must monitor the healing of the wound that the bandage is covering so they can intervene as needed if there are issues.

We never recommend you replace bandages at home. The best thing you can do is cover the foot with a sock and get your dog to your veterinarian as soon as you can to get the bandage replaced.