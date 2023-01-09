Ask The Vet: Concerns about a pet traveling to other states

Q: I will be traveling out of Arizona with my dog. Should I be concerned about parasites or infectious diseases my dog might be exposed to that are different than in Arizona? If so, are there vaccines or other preventative measures that my dog needs before we leave?

A: People are back to traveling since the pandemic, and being able to take your dog with you during your travels is an incredible perk! However, just as the weather in other states can be very different, the possible infectious diseases your dog can be exposed to vary from state to state.

Therefore, you should consider protecting your dog before leaving, and heartworm disease is one of the most important to protect against. This disease is caused by a parasite transmitted by the mosquito and can be fatal to dogs if left untreated. Since Arizona is very dry, our mosquito load is relatively low, making us somewhat ambivalent to heartworm disease.

Heartworm disease is much more prevalent in the Southern states but has been identified in all 50 states, including Arizona. Heartworm disease has been found in the coyote population around Northern Arizona, so even our dogs are at risk.

Once your dog is infected with heartworm, it is very challenging and expensive to treat. The treatment can cause significant medical issues, so it is much better to prevent infection.

The American Heartworm Association recommends that all dogs in all 50 states be on heartworm prevention 12 months a year to prevent infection.

This protection is critical if you are traveling. It is also essential to let your veterinarian know if you miss a dose of the medication because the month your dog is not protected could put it at risk for infection. Also, in Arizona, we are slightly protected against fleas since it is so dry, but we have ticks, and most other states have severe flea issues.

Ticks can carry horrible diseases such as Lyme disease, especially on the East Coast, so you want to protect your dog before leaving. Fleas can cause significant skin issues and are very hard to remove from your environment once it gets infested.

Make sure your dog is up to date on all their core vaccines. Ask your veterinarian if other vaccines, such as those for Leptospirosis and Influenza, are indicated based on the area where you'll be traveling.

We recommend scheduling an appointment with your veterinarian before traveling to ensure your dog is fully protected before leaving!

Q: My dog is getting older, and our walks are getting shorter, and sometimes he acts like he does not want to walk at all. Should I force him to walk or let him do what he wants?

A: Since dogs age more quickly than we do, it can be challenging to see them become older and then adapt our routines in response to their needs.

We will always see them as that high-energy puppy that they were not so long ago. However, older animals need exercise to adapt to their needs as they age.

The most critical aspect of positive aging is continuously pursuing physical activity, so exercising for older animals is vital to their long-term quality of life. However, older animals need more time to warm up and more breaks during activities. This means that you need to take shorter, slower walks throughout the day versus the one long walk you used to do when they were younger.

If your dog appears reluctant to go on the longer walks and even acts as if he does not want to go, you might try going on shorter and slower walks more frequently. With this change, you might find he is more willing to participate!