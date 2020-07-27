Ask the Vet: Chewing on solutions to dogs' skin issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: My dog is licking and scratching her skin raw! I do not know what to do about it!

A: Skin issues can, unfortunately, be a common issue for dogs and can cause much grief for your pet! Itchy, raw, infected skin causes constant irritation, and dogs will chew, lick, and cause more trauma to the irritated skin.

Your first and most crucial step in healing the skin is to stop your dog from causing more injury. Constant chewing and licking will cause more infection, irritation, and will perpetuate the issue. Using an Elizabethan collar or another barrier is essential in trying to treat the skin. Although we all hate having to put an e-collar on our dogs, its use is vital in treating any skin issues.

If the skin issue is causing the skin to be moist or infected, placing a bandage is not the best idea. Using any type of dressing will only trap the moisture and perpetuate the problem. So, allowing the skin to dry out is essential, which is why the Elizabethan collar is so vital as dogs do not listen to us when we tell them to stop licking!