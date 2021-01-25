Ask the Vet: Cat's daily stomach problems not considered normal

Q: I know that it’s normal for cats to vomit occasionally, but my cat vomits every day. She is otherwise healthy and does not look sick. What could be the problem?

A: While it is true that some cats will vomit on occasion, and it can be normal, daily vomiting is not typically expected behavior for any cat. Vomiting as a symptom is very general and can not point to one specific issue, so we must look at the cat's general health to try and get to the diagnosis.

Whenever an animal is vomiting, we must first check to see if the animal is losing weight or having other issues such as diarrhea. We also need to figure out whether this is an acute issue or if it has been going on for a long time.

It is also important to know if your cat is the type of cat to eat things that she should not, such as string. Does your cat have a normal appetite, and does she vomit right after eating? Is the vomit undigested food or just liquid? Have you changed the food recently or changed your cat's routine?