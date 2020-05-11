Ask the Vet: Cat allergy season is upon us, so what to do?

Q: My cat has been scratching at her face, has goopy eyes, and is sneezing lately. Is this an allergy, and what can I do about it?
A: Allergy season has arrived with full force, and when allergies start to affect us, they are also starting to distress our furry friends.
Different species of animals exhibit the signs of seasonal allergies in many ways, so understanding how your pet’s allergy symptoms show up is important in trying to manage the allergies.
Cats can exhibit signs of seasonal allergies by scratching their face and ears, sneezing, eye discharge, and hair loss. Even if your cat is strictly an indoor cat, they can still have seasonal allergies since allergens can get into the house through open windows and doors.
Seasonal allergies can affect cats only in certain seasons, such as Spring or Fall, or they can affect them throughout the warmer months. Treating allergies is never easy because there is no cure; there is only medical management. Also, when treating allergies, we need to monitor the clinical signs closely, as that is what guides our therapy.
For example, we like to evaluate where your pet is on the “itch scale.” We grade the itch scale from one to ten, one being occasional normal itching up to ten when your pet is keeping you up at night itching and scratching and is completely miserable.
When treating allergies, our goal is to get them to be between one and three on the itch scale. Each pet will require different therapies to achieve this goal.
Cats can be a little challenging in that they do not respond to normal over the counter antihistamines and typically need prescription-strength medications to treat the allergies. Also, this means that you must medicate your cat, which can be particularly difficult with some cats. The good news is that most medications can be compounded into a liquid form, which is typically easier to administer to cats.
So, if your pet is exhibiting signs of seasonal allergies that are causing discomfort, then I recommend taking your pet to your veterinarian for a thorough allergy evaluation!
Q: My dog is usually very well-behaved, but when I have him on a leash around other dogs, he becomes overly aggressive! What can I do?
A: Leash aggression or leash reactivity can be a common occurrence with some otherwise well-behaved dogs. This behavior stems from your dog’s anxiety about being restrained in certain situations. Being restrained while being approached by other dogs will cause some dogs to become frustrated and anxious and thereby react by becoming more aggressive by lunging and barking.
If your dog is friendly and can be off-leash around other dogs with no problem, then this is more likely a leash reactivity behavior based on your dog’s frustration at being restrained. If your dog is aggressive to other dogs when off the leash, then this is more of a leash aggressive behavior.
We must also look at our behavior when walking our dogs on a leash: Are you tensing up when approaching another dog or becoming anxious yourself? Dogs are hypersensitive to their owner’s response, so the tenser you become, the more anxious and tense they will become.
This nervousness can translate to any situation, so it is essential to monitor your behavior when your dog starts to act up. You can then try to determine if your pet is reacting to you or the situation or both.
The good news is that, in most cases, leash reactivity and leash aggression can be worked on with a trainer to diminish the behavior. Re-training your dog, as well as working on your response when put in these situations, will get your dog back on track so that you can enjoy your walks with your dog.
It is not just about training your dog, it is also about training you!
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com
