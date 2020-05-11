Ask the Vet: Cat allergy season is upon us, so what to do?

When treating allergies, our goal is to get them to be between one and three on the itch scale. Each pet will require different therapies to achieve this goal.

Cats can be a little challenging in that they do not respond to normal over the counter antihistamines and typically need prescription-strength medications to treat the allergies. Also, this means that you must medicate your cat, which can be particularly difficult with some cats. The good news is that most medications can be compounded into a liquid form, which is typically easier to administer to cats.

So, if your pet is exhibiting signs of seasonal allergies that are causing discomfort, then I recommend taking your pet to your veterinarian for a thorough allergy evaluation!

Q: My dog is usually very well-behaved, but when I have him on a leash around other dogs, he becomes overly aggressive! What can I do?

A: Leash aggression or leash reactivity can be a common occurrence with some otherwise well-behaved dogs. This behavior stems from your dog’s anxiety about being restrained in certain situations. Being restrained while being approached by other dogs will cause some dogs to become frustrated and anxious and thereby react by becoming more aggressive by lunging and barking.