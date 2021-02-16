Ask the Vet: Booster vaccines essential to protect from Parvo

However, socializing your puppy is also important, so we recommend having healthy older dogs come to your house to play with your puppy. Once your dog is over four months of age and receives that last vaccine, then you do not need to worry!

Q: My dog had a urinary tract infection a year ago and was prescribed antibiotics. She is exhibiting the same symptoms, and I want my veterinarian to prescribe more antibiotics. Still, they will not do it and are making me come in for an exam. Is this some way to get more money out of me?

A: This can be a common frustration for owners because it can be inconvenient to bring a pet into the clinic for an exam. However, it is not just a ploy to get more money out of you. A physical exam is a vital instrument for diagnosing your animal, so other issues are not missed, and the diagnosis is accurate.