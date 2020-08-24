Ask The Vet: Beware, ticks can thrive in higher elevations

Q: How significant is tick disease in Northern Arizona, and should I have my dog on tick prevention?
A: Generally, tick populations tend to live in higher elevations, in wooded and grassy areas where the animals they feed on live, including deer, rabbits, birds, lizards, squirrels, mice, and other rodents. Northern Arizona is an ideal environment for ticks.
Whether your dog lives mostly as an indoor dog or you take your dog into the forest on a regular basis, your dog is at risk of exposure to ticks.
Ticks live off the blood of mammals and must attach to the host for some time to receive the nutrition they need. Ticks also are known to carry many different tick diseases, including Ehrlichia, Lyme disease, Anaplasma, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Through the process of biting and feeding on a dog, the ticks can transmit whatever disease they might be carrying.
Tick diseases can cause a variety of ailments, including fever, pain, lethargy, and seizures. Tick diseases can be challenging to diagnose. Most of the time, the actual tick bite was never recognized, so the tick disease is not expected.
Tick disease, which is typically treated with the antibiotic, Doxycycline, can turn into more aggressive autoimmune diseases in dogs. This disease can be an exceedingly difficult disease to handle and can be fatal.
Many products on the market can protect a dog against ticks. Because this is the perfect environment for ticks, all dogs in Northern Arizona must be protected against tick bites. I recommend asking your veterinarian for advice as to which product is the best for your pet.
Q: My cat has been diagnosed with an inflamed bladder that causes him to have issues urinating. How can I help him?
A: Cystitis, or Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease, which means inflammation of the urinary bladder, is a condition that some cats chronically suffer from, and can be quite frustrating to treat.
The condition is not entirely understood, but in a certain subset of cats, their stress response is abnormal. When they become stressed from an event or environmental factors, they stay stressed for longer than average, and their stress hormones stay elevated longer. This then leads to the inflammation of the urinary bladder through a complicated hormonal pathway.
The bladder's inflammation predisposes the cat to produce crystals and sludge in their urine, causing the pain and discomfort upon urination that is associated with the disease. Many times, this issue can be confused with a urinary tract infection, which it is not.
One of the challenges with this condition is that you cannot change the cat's response to stress, however you can attempt to reduce the stress as much as possible. This can be done with changes in environment and habitat, medications, and alternative therapies such as Feliway stress-reducing diffusers. Unfortunately, there is no cure, only management of the issue that includes environmental changes and dietary changes.
This condition is particularly dangerous in male cats. The crystals and sludge will block the cat’s ability to urinate, which is an absolute emergency. If your cat is male and has this condition, you must monitor his urinating habits closely to make sure you are doing everything you can to diminish the flare-up of the disease.
Cats that have this condition need to drink more water, which can be also be challenging. Getting more water in your cat's diet can be done by feeding him a prescription canned diet that is made specifically to help dilute the urine.
Now that your cat has been diagnosed with this condition, please make sure you are talking to your veterinarian regularly about all the options for managing this disease.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.