Ask The Vet: Beware, ticks can thrive in higher elevations

Many products on the market can protect a dog against ticks. Because this is the perfect environment for ticks, all dogs in Northern Arizona must be protected against tick bites. I recommend asking your veterinarian for advice as to which product is the best for your pet.

Q: My cat has been diagnosed with an inflamed bladder that causes him to have issues urinating. How can I help him?

A: Cystitis, or Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease, which means inflammation of the urinary bladder, is a condition that some cats chronically suffer from, and can be quite frustrating to treat.

The condition is not entirely understood, but in a certain subset of cats, their stress response is abnormal. When they become stressed from an event or environmental factors, they stay stressed for longer than average, and their stress hormones stay elevated longer. This then leads to the inflammation of the urinary bladder through a complicated hormonal pathway.

The bladder's inflammation predisposes the cat to produce crystals and sludge in their urine, causing the pain and discomfort upon urination that is associated with the disease. Many times, this issue can be confused with a urinary tract infection, which it is not.