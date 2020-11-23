Ask The Vet: Acupuncture for animals? Results can be dramatic

Q: My friend has been taking her old dog to the veterinarian for acupuncture, and, at first, I thought she was crazy! However, I have now seen improvements in how the dog feels and moves since she started the sessions. How does acupuncture work in animals, and how do you get them to sit still?
A: Acupuncture has been around for thousands of years. Historical data shows that acupuncture has been used on animals for just as long. Traditional Chinese veterinary medicine has been used for over 4,000 years, which includes such modalities as acupuncture.
Acupuncture uses specialized needles placed in specific acupuncture points to induce the body's natural healing properties. For people, it is used to treat many different health and emotional issues; in animals, it is mainly used to treat pain and illness.
When the needles are placed in specific places on the body, they will induce a chemical and physical response by stimulating nerves and tissue in that region. The effects can be seen locally with increased blood flow, muscle relaxation, and warmth to the area. The results can also be seen systemically, including stimulating the spinal column and brain which induce long-reaching effects.
Stimulation of specific nerves can reduce pain and relax muscles leading to overall pain relief for the animal. Stimulation of the nerves also can strengthen nerves that might have decreased function due to illness or injury. Specific acupuncture points can also increase blood flow to certain organs suffering from dysfunction from a disease.
Every animal responds differently to acupuncture, but by going slow and giving the animal time to adjust, most animals can tolerate getting acupuncture. We do not need to shave the animal, and most of the time, they will lay quietly as the needles are being placed.
The response to acupuncture is not immediate and can take several sessions to see improvement. Still, it can be quite dramatic in some animals.
In general, it is an excellent complement to other pain management modalities and treatments for animals that are suffering from pain or illness.
If you are interested in getting acupuncture for your pet, it is important to go to a veterinarian trained in acupuncture as they are more educated in the anatomy and physiology of animals than non-veterinarians.
Q: My dog is old and is on multiple oral medications. It is getting harder and harder to get him to take his medications as he will spit them out. Any suggestions?
A: Trying to give animals daily medications can sometimes be the hardest part of managing an older or sick pet. It is hard on the pet to be taking all the medicines, and it is hard on the owner trying to force the medications down their pet every day.
Unfortunately, in most cases, not giving the medicines is not an option, so some other options might be helpful.
Placing the pill in a pill pocket, a specially formulated treat that hides pills can trick some pets into taking a drug and not realizing it. Also, trying to hide the pills in cheese or peanut butter can sometimes be helpful.
If the pill is the problem, then getting the medications compounded into liquids might be more comfortable for some pets, including cats. A small number of drugs can also be compounded into a topical ointment that can be smeared on the underside of the ear. Some medications can be compounded into treat-like tabs themselves so that the pet thinks that they are eating a treat when they are eating the medicine.
I recommend asking your veterinarian about compounding options if you are having difficulty with medication administration.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.
