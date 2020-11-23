Ask The Vet: Acupuncture for animals? Results can be dramatic

Every animal responds differently to acupuncture, but by going slow and giving the animal time to adjust, most animals can tolerate getting acupuncture. We do not need to shave the animal, and most of the time, they will lay quietly as the needles are being placed.

The response to acupuncture is not immediate and can take several sessions to see improvement. Still, it can be quite dramatic in some animals.

In general, it is an excellent complement to other pain management modalities and treatments for animals that are suffering from pain or illness.

If you are interested in getting acupuncture for your pet, it is important to go to a veterinarian trained in acupuncture as they are more educated in the anatomy and physiology of animals than non-veterinarians.

Q: My dog is old and is on multiple oral medications. It is getting harder and harder to get him to take his medications as he will spit them out. Any suggestions?

A: Trying to give animals daily medications can sometimes be the hardest part of managing an older or sick pet. It is hard on the pet to be taking all the medicines, and it is hard on the owner trying to force the medications down their pet every day.