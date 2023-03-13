Q: When I took my dog to get spayed, I dropped her off at my veterinarian at 8 a.m., and she was not ready to be picked up until 5 p.m.! Why does it take all day for the surgery, and why did my dog sit in a cage all day?

A: Leaving your pet at the veterinarian clinic can be very stressful as you are entrusting your beloved pet to strangers! This can induce anxiety for an owner as the unknown typically causes the most stress. The good news is that there is a very legitimate reason why it takes all day for surgical procedures for your pets, and it should put your mind at rest.

Most veterinary clinics have solid procedures for every pet that enters their clinics for surgery. Typically, multiple animals get surgery in one day, and every animal receives a complete and thorough physical examination and an evaluation of what surgical procedure the doctor is performing that day.

Pre-surgical blood work is also run before most surgeries, and this must be reviewed before the procedure. The anesthetic protocols are tailored for each animal, so these protocols must be put together and checked.

Once all this is done for all the animals, the staff will start to prep the animals for surgery. This requires placing intravenous catheters and administering mild sedation for each animal. As you can imagine, this can take time and takes up a good portion of the morning to get it done correctly without mistakes.

Once surgeries start, each animal has its turn. A staff member attends to each patient to monitor the anesthesia, and a doctor performs the procedure.

A typical procedure can take anywhere from 1 -2 hours, depending on the complexity of the procedure. After surgery, each animal is monitored until they are awake from the anesthesia, which means a staff member is with that animal until they are fully awake.

Each procedure can take 1-3 hours from start to finish, and your animal is being attended to individually the entire time. Typically, most clinics will release an animal to an owner only after that animal is awake enough to walk out of the clinic. So, as you can see, if done correctly and safely, these surgical procedures can take all day for each animal, and your pet is being attended to all day long.

Q: If my pet is young and healthy, why does my veterinarian need pre-surgical blood work before a surgical procedure? Is it just a way for veterinarians to make more money?

A: I can understand that currently when the cost of everything we do is increasing, it might feel like every little expense is just another way to get more money. But rest assured that most veterinarians did not get into this business to make money by performing unnecessary procedures on animals but to care for those animals with gold-standard care.

This is why we recommend and require pre-surgical blood work before surgical procedures. In my experience, many young, otherwise healthy animals have had abnormal pre-surgical blood work that prevented us from proceeding with the procedure.

The pre-surgical blood work is vital to assess platelet counts, which affect blood clotting abilities during surgery. The blood work also assesses organ function, and many organ dysfunctions have been caught on pre-surgical blood work in otherwise healthy animals.

This finding will lead to further diagnostics to reach a diagnosis and a medical treatment plan and then reconsideration of the need for the surgical procedure. The liver and kidneys are primarily the organs that process the anesthesia, and if they are not healthy, your pet could be at risk for an adverse anesthetic event.

So, in your pet's best interest and safety, they should all have pre-surgical blood work before any anesthetic event.