Ask a Ranger: Young volcano Sunset Crater offers array of activities

After 1,000 years, Sunset Crater remains the youngest volcano on the Colorado Plateau. The red crater rim and the dark lava flows are still a jagged and inhospitable terrain. In much of the surrounding area, however, plants and trees have returned, along with the animals that depend on them for food and shelter.

In my lifetime of hiking and photography, I’ve had opportunities to visit numerous volcanoes and craters. It always gives me pleasure to see life returning to a previously devastated area. I’m constantly in awe of the earth’s capacity to heal itself despite the destruction that can be inflicted upon it by either nature or humankind.

Jeff Goulden is a nature, landscape and wildlife photographer based in Flagstaff. His work has appeared in Audubon, National Geographic, Nature Conservancy, Wilderness Society and other publications. See more of his photography at www.JeffGouldenPhotography.com.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com.