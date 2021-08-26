Ask a Ranger: Where wildlife get their water, Part 2

It requires both volunteer labor and money to support the Water for Wildlife effort in Arizona. This year’s monsoon in the Flagstaff area has so far been wetter than usual with rainfall totals almost double what is normal for July. Dry conditions, however, are certain to return in the future, requiring renewed efforts to provide supplemental water for the area’s wildlife.

To learn more how you can help in keeping these valuable water features up and running for the benefit of the wildlife that rely on them, visit azwildlifehero.com or text SENDWATER to 41444.

John Noll is a geologist living in Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University’s Department of Geology (now part of the School of Earth and Sustainability). After a long career in the energy sector, he relocated back to Flagstaff. When not exploring the geology of his home state, John has developed interests in the challenges of managing water resources in the arid southwest and the ongoing transition to a lower-carbon energy future as the world’s climate changes. This is John’s third year as a volunteer Ranger with the Roving Rangers Interpretative Partnership.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com