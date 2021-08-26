Ask a Ranger: Where wildlife get their water, Part 2

Part two in a two-part series
In last week’s column (Aug. 19), I wrote about the water catchment features around Flagstaff that provide supplemental water for wildlife when natural sources are insufficient. Supplemental water is necessary to avoid crashes in wildlife numbers during the driest times of the year. Without this extra water, wildlife could literally die of thirst. The mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department — conserving these incredible animals for future generations — would then become much more difficult.
Because many Flagstaff-area water catchment features ("trick tanks") were built in the 1950s and 1960s, time and the elements have taken a toll on their physical state and function. There are more than 100 of these features in the Flagstaff area. They all collect rainwater using inclined panels that drain into large, covered tanks that in turn release water in measured amounts to small open troughs called “drinkers.”
The photo of the recent state of the Black Mountain Trick Tank collection panels near Sunset Crater National Monument show these panels were clearly not in any shape to collect much rainwater for wildlife!
To the rescue at Black Mountain came the Friends of Northern Arizona Forests (FONAF), Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation, the Mule Deer Foundation and Coconino Sportsmen. More than $9,000 was donated for materials and during two days this past May, as 25 volunteers spent nearly 300 person hours rebuilding the trick tank's collection structure. A metal frame was constructed to support new collection panels above. The panels were then connected to gutters that direct water into the existing 3,500-gallon steel tank. The result was a remarkable improvement in both the function and appearance of this particular water feature.
Tom Mackin has been supporting the Arizona Game and Fish Department in the Flagstaff area for more than 35 years and the Water for Wildlife program since it began five or six years ago. He tells me that area volunteers typically rebuild a couple of these water features every year. The limiting factor is not volunteer energy but adequate funding to purchase materials and the planning time to prepare and permit each rebuild.
Once trick tanks like Black Mountain are functional, then comes the challenge of keeping them full of water in dry times. That is accomplished by people like Mackin (again), Mike Anderson, Tim Comstock, Roger Haley and Dan Bradford — all volunteers with the AZGFD or the Arizona Elk Society. These volunteers haul water 500 to 1,000 gallons at a time, generally using City of Flagstaff reclaimed water but also water from a variety of other northern Arizona sources.
Last year more than 500,000 gallons of water were hauled to northern Arizona (Region 2) trick tanks. Because of continued dry conditions related to Arizona’s prolonged drought, water hauling this year started earlier than usual and continued until monsoon rains began to naturally fill the water features during this year’s monsoon period.
One thing you’ll notice if you visit our area’s water catchment features is the prevalence of game cameras placed on trees around the drinkers. You’ll even find occasional salt licks and hunting blinds set up at some water features. This brings up the issue of what constitutes sportsman-like “fair chase.” The Arizona Game and Fish Department doesn’t permit camping within a quarter mile of Game Water and the AZGFD Commission in promoting “fair chase” ruled at its June meeting to ban all game cameras for the purpose of “take” including those around Arizona’s wildlife water features. This new rule will take effect in early 2022.
It requires both volunteer labor and money to support the Water for Wildlife effort in Arizona. This year’s monsoon in the Flagstaff area has so far been wetter than usual with rainfall totals almost double what is normal for July. Dry conditions, however, are certain to return in the future, requiring renewed efforts to provide supplemental water for the area’s wildlife.
To learn more how you can help in keeping these valuable water features up and running for the benefit of the wildlife that rely on them, visit azwildlifehero.com or text SENDWATER to 41444.
John Noll is a geologist living in Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University’s Department of Geology (now part of the School of Earth and Sustainability). After a long career in the energy sector, he relocated back to Flagstaff. When not exploring the geology of his home state, John has developed interests in the challenges of managing water resources in the arid southwest and the ongoing transition to a lower-carbon energy future as the world’s climate changes. This is John’s third year as a volunteer Ranger with the Roving Rangers Interpretative Partnership.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com