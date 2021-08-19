Ask a Ranger: Where wildlife get their water, Part 1

Part one in a two-part series
You’ve probably heard the phrase “Water is Life,” which is used by many Native Americans and is also the motto for Flagstaff’s Water Services Division. The phrase recognizes that life as we know it would be impossible without adequate supplies of water.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the average American uses between 80-100 gallons of water per day, although Flagstaff residential users do better than this average (closer to 48 gallons per day). However, many on nearby Native lands live with considerably less per day (as little as 2-3 gallons) due to remoteness of many homes and lack of nearby supply.
To find out how much water you use at home, read your water meter at the beginning of the month and then at the end and divide the number of gallons used by the number of people in your household. Where do you fit in the range between 2 and 100 gallons per person per day?
Wildlife need water too, but how much do they need and where do they get it? An average sized elk needs about 4 gallons of water per day — more for a large bull elk, somewhat less for a smaller cow. They get some of this from the forage they eat, but in dry times elk don’t stray too far from a reliable source of drinkable water, which they typically visit once a day. An average size mule deer (150 pounds) might need 1–1/2 gallons of water per day. Smaller animals have proportionally smaller water needs, but it is a rare animal that doesn’t require some drinkable water on an average day.
So where do wildlife get their water? Snow in winter, springs, lakes, wetland ponds, rivers and streams are all possibilities, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the ranges for most wildlife relate to the availability of water from these natural sources. But in the high desert environment typical around Flagstaff, springs can go dry, rivers and streams are often ephemeral, and wetlands and ponds often dry up in the drier parts of the year. When this happens, what can wildlife do?
Arizona has a long history of providing supplemental water to support wildlife through the dry times. The state has close to 3,000 water features supporting wildlife built by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Forest Service and the BLM. The earliest features built in the 1940s supported game birds such as quail (hence the early name gallinaceous guzzlers). The most common name for these water features — “trick tanks” — is likely derived from the trickle of water that comes out of them.
The solution around Flagstaff to provide supplemental water for wildlife is to collect rainwater and snowmelt using large collection panels that look like shallowly inclined roofs laid on the ground. Rainwater falls on the panels and runs off into large covered tanks, which in turn release the water in a measured way to small open troughs called drinkers.
The collection surface for one of these water catchment features might be as large as a roof on a moderate size home — 36x48 feet, or about 1728 sq. ft. A surface that size can collect as much as 1,077 gallons of water for every inch of rain that falls on it! Many of the earliest water catchment features have tanks that can store 2,000–3,500 gallons of water when full. Newer designs can store much more water — as much as 15,000 gallons in twin fiberglass tanks.
In next week’s column I’ll talk about the volunteer efforts needed to maintain northern Arizona’s water catchment features and how water often has to be hauled to these water features when rainwater is insufficient to keep them full. See also David Wolf’s column in the Daily Sun (July 2) about the controversial use of game cameras to keep track of when wildlife are using trick tanks and the recent decision by the AZGFD Commission to outlaw cameras for the purpose of “take.”
To learn more how you can help in keeping these valuable water features up and running for the benefit of the wildlife that rely on them, check out azwildlifehero.com or text SENDWATER to 41444.
John Noll is a geologist living in Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University’s Department of Geology (now part of the School of Earth and Sustainability). After a long career in the energy sector, he relocated back to Flagstaff. When not exploring the geology of his home state, John has developed interests in the challenges of managing water resources in the arid southwest and the ongoing transition to a lower-carbon energy future as the world’s climate changes. This is John’s third year as a volunteer Ranger with the Roving Rangers Interpretative Partnership.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com