Ask a Ranger: Where wildlife get their water, Part 1

In next week’s column I’ll talk about the volunteer efforts needed to maintain northern Arizona’s water catchment features and how water often has to be hauled to these water features when rainwater is insufficient to keep them full. See also David Wolf’s column in the Daily Sun (July 2) about the controversial use of game cameras to keep track of when wildlife are using trick tanks and the recent decision by the AZGFD Commission to outlaw cameras for the purpose of “take.”

To learn more how you can help in keeping these valuable water features up and running for the benefit of the wildlife that rely on them, check out azwildlifehero.com or text SENDWATER to 41444.

John Noll is a geologist living in Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University’s Department of Geology (now part of the School of Earth and Sustainability). After a long career in the energy sector, he relocated back to Flagstaff. When not exploring the geology of his home state, John has developed interests in the challenges of managing water resources in the arid southwest and the ongoing transition to a lower-carbon energy future as the world’s climate changes. This is John’s third year as a volunteer Ranger with the Roving Rangers Interpretative Partnership.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com