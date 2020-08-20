Ask a Ranger: Walnut Creek — Flagstaff's Other River

Walnut Creek is best known for the incised meander that it carved around the island at Walnut Canyon National Monument. Upstream, other features pose questions but reveal evidence for the geologic events that shaped Walnut Creek as we see it today.
The headwaters of Walnut Creek start on Pine Grove Hill, a volcano 1 1/2 mile north of Mormon Lake. The watercourse heads north along the base of a high cliff to Upper Lake Mary where the cliff and creek bend northwest and follow Lake Mary valley. From the dam at Lower Lake Mary the cliff and creek bend north along Sandys Canyon. At Fisher Point, Walnut Creek bends abruptly to the east, flows through a notch in the cliff and enters Walnut Canyon. The cliff continues north to east Flagstaff, gradually losing height.
Why does the creek make abrupt bends from long, straight reaches?
How is the creek able to bend abruptly and flow through a notch in the cliff?
What caused incision of the meanders?
To answer these questions, we have to reconstruct the geologic history with sketchy information and fill in the gaps with geologic reasoning.
Six million years ago the landscape was different. The black lava flows on Anderson and McMillan mesas had just filled valleys on opposite sides of a hill of red Moenkopi Formation sandstone. The regional landscape sloped gently northeast like today, but on higher (and younger) rock layers.
A tributary to the nascent Little Colorado River must have extended its headwaters southwest and eroded the hill of red sandstone, creating a gap between the resistant lava flows. Once through the gap, the tributary likely continued advancing southwest, and became the ancestor of modern Skunk Canyon, which today has its headwaters next to the runway at Pulliam Airport.
Between six and four million years ago, extensional (pull-apart) stress oriented northeast-southwest started tugging at the rocks. The stress reactivated ancient, deep-seated faults oriented north-south and northwest-southeast. Rocks on the southwest and west sides of the faults slipped down relative to the rocks on the northeast and east sides; a fault scarp developed. Modern Skunk Canyon approaches the notch in the cliff at Fisher Point with no apparent offset and no preserved lake deposits, so the fault slippage must have been incremental and slow enough for ancestral Skunk Canyon to continue to flow and start eroding Walnut Canyon.
Shortly before four million years ago Pine Grove Hill volcano erupted. Its lava flowed north -- which tells us the downhill direction. New topography means new slopes for water to flow down, and Walnut Creek was born. Runoff from Pine Grove Hill collects on the lava and flows north along the watercourse of Walnut Creek.
Fault movement continued after the eruption of Pine Grove Hill, and the cliff might have reached its full height by 3.9 to 3.0 million years ago, but the data here are meager. The young Walnut Creek developed its watercourse along the base of the cliff, collected water along its way from rivulets, and probably stalled in temporary ponds until erosion could clear an open reach along Lake Mary valley. Eventually, Walnut Creek joined Skunk Canyon at Fisher Point and became the master stream in the area because its catchment basin was the largest.
By this time the Little Colorado River was integrated with the Colorado River at the entrance to Grand Canyon, and vigorous erosion was working its way upstream, deepening the Little Colorado River valley and its tributaries. The meanders east of Fisher Point that had formed on open, gentle flood plains were incised when the gradient steepened and increased Walnut Creek’s erosive energy.
By nine hundred thousand years ago Walnut Creek had eroded Sandys Canyon 160 feet deep. Lava that erupted from a volcano on the south side of Lake Mary Road poured into this canyon, filled it up, and spread upstream to the area of Lower Lake Mary. Walnut Creek is now eroding a new canyon through this lava flow, has deepened Sandys Canyon to 220 feet, and is deepening the meanders.
Today, Walnut Creek flows episodically. The dams on Lower and Upper lake Mary have slowed erosion, but time is on the side of Walnut Creek.
Richard Holm is emeritus professor at Northern Arizona University. He has studied northern Arizona’s geology for 50 years.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.