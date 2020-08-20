Ask a Ranger: Walnut Creek — Flagstaff's Other River

By this time the Little Colorado River was integrated with the Colorado River at the entrance to Grand Canyon, and vigorous erosion was working its way upstream, deepening the Little Colorado River valley and its tributaries. The meanders east of Fisher Point that had formed on open, gentle flood plains were incised when the gradient steepened and increased Walnut Creek’s erosive energy.

By nine hundred thousand years ago Walnut Creek had eroded Sandys Canyon 160 feet deep. Lava that erupted from a volcano on the south side of Lake Mary Road poured into this canyon, filled it up, and spread upstream to the area of Lower Lake Mary. Walnut Creek is now eroding a new canyon through this lava flow, has deepened Sandys Canyon to 220 feet, and is deepening the meanders.

Today, Walnut Creek flows episodically. The dams on Lower and Upper lake Mary have slowed erosion, but time is on the side of Walnut Creek.

Richard Holm is emeritus professor at Northern Arizona University. He has studied northern Arizona’s geology for 50 years.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.