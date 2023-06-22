Last week, I told the story of the 2007 rockfall at Walnut Canyon National Monument, when a 49-ton boulder blocked the popular Island Trail for nine months while the boulder was reduced to building blocks that became a handsome retaining wall and the damage to the Island Trail was repaired.

Another significant rockfall at Walnut Canyon National Monument occurred in December of 2015. This one had far less impact on the visitor experience, however, since it happened on a backcountry trail in the canyon that is only accessible during ranger-led hikes in the summertime. Before the rockfall, the "Ranger Ledge hike" was a round-trip loop hike about a mile in length, allowing visitors not only to view archaeological sites in overhangs along the ledge, but also to continue along the ledge and exit the canyon via a side tributary.

The rockfall occurred when the alcove roof above an archaeological site collapsed, crushing several courses of stonework laid by the ancestral Puebloan residents 800 to 1,000 years ago.

Although there has been no official estimate of the tonnage of this rockfall, it appears to be nearly as massive as the 2007 one on the Island Trail. In addition, the site continues to be unstable, as smaller slabs have spalled off the overhang from which the rock fell.

The 2015 rockfall effectively blocked through-hiking on the Ranger Ledge Trail, making it into two shorter trails, one accessed from each side. Although still worthwhile hikes, they are both much shorter out-and-back trails now.

Walnut Canyon rangers and volunteers will again be leading this hike for the summer of 2023, and visitors will be able to see not only the two major rockfalls, but also some outstanding archaeology. Signups beforehand are required for Ranger Ledge hikes.

Since rockfalls are a regular occurrence in canyons, should you be afraid when visiting Walnut or other canyons? Well, there are two ways to look at this question. First and most importantly, on any given day the threat of a rockfall poses no greater danger than any other risk one might encounter in the outdoors, such as snakebite, lightning or wild animals. The best bottom line using this approach is that it is always worth paying attention to your surroundings when recreating in nature.

The other way to consider the question of rockfall danger is that not all canyons are equal. For geological reasons, some may be more prone to rockfalls than others (e.g., proximity to — and severity of faults; presence or absence of overhangs as opposed to continuous slopes; etc., etc.). Walnut Canyon seems to be a bit prone to overhang rockfalls (the December 2015 rockfall was an overhang collapse — but the earlier 2007 rockfall was not).

The extensive alcoves and overhangs that attracted ancient cliff-dwelling Puebloans to Walnut Canyon and Mesa Verde for obvious reasons likely made those habitation sites a tad riskier than other canyons. The alcoves and overhangs of Walnut Canyon formed as a result of alternations of more- and less-erosion-resistant beds within the Kaibab formation. For the first inhabitants of Walnut Canyon, the trade-off was worth it. And they lived there; you're just briefly visiting.

(It's also worth bearing in mind that the first inhabitants were keenly aware of their environment and its potential dangers. Might it be possible that some of the sturdy walls they built in Walnut Canyon's alcoves actually helped to stabilize their overhangs? Archaeologists have found surprisingly little evidence of rockfalls in cliff dwellings during the times of their habitation.)

Perhaps the single-most important factor to consider in producing rockfalls is precipitation. Rainwater reduces friction, and when water turns to ice, it expands. Either or both of these factors can cause mountainsides to become mountain slides. In the case of Walnut Canyon, both the 2007 and 2015 rockfalls occurred in association with snowfalls likely producing freeze-thaw effects.

And finally, here's a special bonus attraction! This spring (after a particularly snowy winter) yet another rockfall occurred, slightly down-canyon from the visitor center. If you look sharply from the saddle at the bottom of the Island Trail, you should be able to make out the long, fresh scar it left on the canyon wall.