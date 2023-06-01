Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scientists Zane Holditch and Gary Alpert from Northern Arizona University have been collaborating over the past several years with the National Park Service to compile the first comprehensive inventory of insects found in Walnut Canyon National Monument. (Previously the monument's plant, bat, bird and mammal populations have been inventoried.)

Insect survey stations were located from the rim along an elevational gradient down to the very bottom of the ravine. Although visitors to Walnut Canyon get a glimpse of the bottom from the Island Trail, the insects below are generally too small to see. But by monitoring our stations, we discovered that as one descends into the canyon, the biodiversity of insects greatly increases.

So far we have collected more than 6,000 insect specimens and uploaded more than 650 images onto BugGuide.net. After identification, specimen images and GPS locations are uploaded into the Arizona State University portal at Ecdysis.org.

Many of these insect species represent the first records for Coconino County, others are new to Arizona and a few are new species. We can use our insect database to reconstruct a list of insects that lived in this habitat during the Native American occupancy of Walnut Canyon more than 1,000 years ago

Photographs of a few selected species accompany this column; some are reproduced in this newsprint version, the remainder can be viewed online at azdailysun.com, by searching for "Gary Alpert."

We now believe that the ravine at the bottom of Walnut Canyon is a refugium, a location that supports an isolated or relict population of what was once a much more widespread species community. The term "refugia" here also refers to an area that might offer relative climate stability in the face of climate change.

Much has changed in the canyon of Walnut Creek in more recent decades. Prior to the damming of Lake Mary, water commonly flowed through the bottom of the canyon after heavy rains and during snowmelts.

Take a trip back through time to understand the insects that were part of the daily experience of the cliff dwellers at Walnut Canyon. Indigenous people lived in direct contact with the insects that are still present. They were probably bitten or stung by some of the ants, mosquitoes, wasps and kissing bugs; while in turn they could have feasted on edible insects and kept pests out of their food storage vessels and gardens.

Much of our insect inventory work was performed using special flight intercept traps, which capture flying insects in a tent-like mesh with a collecting bottle at the top. During dispersal, mating or hunting for food, insects blunder into these traps and are captured for further study.

The staff of Walnut Canyon National Monument directed us to trap placements that would not disturb any of the amazing protected archeological sites. Among the insect species we discovered were native pollinators, predators, scavengers and herbivores -- all of which support a food web for reptiles, birds, bats and other larger species.

Because this is a highly protected national monument, the pristine condition of the habitat will be preserved for future generations to glance down from the rim and ponder what life was like in the depths of the canyon 10,000 or more years ago.

10 Years of Ask-a-Ranger Columns Coconino Nat'l Forest/Flagstaff Nat'l Monuments