Ask a Ranger: Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 2

Panther Canyon, as described by character Thea Kronborg in Willa Cather’s novel "Song of the Lark" appears to be a fictionalized version of what visitors see today at Walnut Canyon National Monument: “an abrupt fissure with walls that are perpendicular cliffs striped with even-running strata of rock.”

The heroine of the novel, Thea finds artistic renewal while visiting Panther Canyon and resumes her opera career, reaching new heights. Like Thea, Cather must have achieved similar inspiration as her canyon visit fueled a writing frenzy. She published "O Pioneers" in 1913. Later that same year, she is said to have written the bulk of "The Song of the Lark" in just “four jolly weeks.”

Even though she only spent two days at Walnut Canyon, I feel that Cather captures the natural beauty and the human spirit that are encased in the canyon walls and mesa tops in her writing. Both Willa and Thea had superstitious feelings about potsherds, preferring to leave them in place; both the author and her character felt that they were guests in the cliff dwellings and ought to behave as such.

At a time when protection of ancestral Puebloan sites was just beginning, Cather embraced the idea that prehistoric sites should be respected and protected.