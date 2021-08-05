Ask a Ranger: Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 2

Panther Canyon, as described by character Thea Kronborg in Willa Cather’s novel "Song of the Lark" appears to be a fictionalized version of what visitors see today at Walnut Canyon National Monument: “an abrupt fissure with walls that are perpendicular cliffs striped with even-running strata of rock.”
The heroine of the novel, Thea finds artistic renewal while visiting Panther Canyon and resumes her opera career, reaching new heights. Like Thea, Cather must have achieved similar inspiration as her canyon visit fueled a writing frenzy. She published "O Pioneers" in 1913. Later that same year, she is said to have written the bulk of "The Song of the Lark" in just “four jolly weeks.”
Even though she only spent two days at Walnut Canyon, I feel that Cather captures the natural beauty and the human spirit that are encased in the canyon walls and mesa tops in her writing. Both Willa and Thea had superstitious feelings about potsherds, preferring to leave them in place; both the author and her character felt that they were guests in the cliff dwellings and ought to behave as such.
At a time when protection of ancestral Puebloan sites was just beginning, Cather embraced the idea that prehistoric sites should be respected and protected.
In fact, the National Park Service was not established until four years after Cather's visit to Walnut Canyon. But the Park Service mission, set forth in the Organic Act of 1916, parallels Cather's ideals. The mission of the National Park Service is to “preserve and protect the natural and historic objects, and the wildlife therein, and to provide for their enjoyment in such a manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for future generations.”
At the time of her death in 1947 Cather had been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her novel "One of Ours" and had published a dozen novels and many short stories. The novels — those that I have read — all share a deep sense of place, be it prairie or Panther Canyon.
"The Song of the Lark," in my opinion, is not Cather's finest novel; she herself was unhappy with the finished version and some years later cut the text by thousands of words; but even so Cather's crafting of words and sense of place are unparalleled.
When I worked at Walnut Canyon, I knew there was a guest page that Willa Cather had signed but it wasn’t until earlier this year that I actually saw it. In a perfect world, I would have gone to the library and felt the wrinkle of old paper and enjoyed the musty bookish smell of time, but alas the signature appeared in an email, so I was surprised that I felt so thrilled to see the digital image of the guest registry that clearly show that on May 23, 1912, Miss Cather from New York and Les Cather from Winslow visited. Two days later, Miss W.S. Cather and C.D. [Les] Cather's signatures appear again on the registry.
Someday another person will visit Walnut Canyon and find creative renewal and become famous but their signature won’t be found in a log. Today's visitors use social media to record their park experience, the very idea of a guest registry has become so quaint as to be antiquated.
Much of the farm and prairie lands Willa Cather described in her most famous novels have largely been plowed under and transformed into something she would probably not recognize. But Willa Cather would still know Walnut Canyon and I think she would still be able to find renewal there.
Walnut Canyon is one of those gems in the National Park System, understated in its beauty and unexpected wonder. Although Cather visited the canyon over one hundred years ago, the cliff dwellings and the surrounding landscape have remained largely unchanged, a testament to the passage of time, a tribute to the mission of the National Park Service.
Mary Blasing retired after 26 years of federal service. She worked mainly in the Southwest, with stints in Massachusetts and Wisconsin. She was the district ranger at Wupatki National Monument for eight of those years.
