Ask a Ranger: Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 1

When I worked as a ranger at Walnut Canyon in the 1990s, there was a guest register in the Visitor Center. Its large pages filled daily with the names and hometowns of visitors before being collected and stored. Boxes and boxes of these logs accumulated in a storage closet.
My supervisor told me that a visitor might become famous someday and so their time at Walnut Canyon should be recorded for posterity. The example cited for why the logs were stored was that Willa Cather, one of America's finest early 20th century authors, had visited Walnut Canyon and her signature proved it.
Wilella Sibert Cather was born in 1873 in Virginia. Her family moved to Nebraska when she was 10. When she graduated high school, she enrolled at the University of Nebraska to study medicine. Impressed with Willa's writing skill, a teacher submitted a sample — unbeknownst to Cather — to the local newspaper. Once printed, Cather said “the effect of seeing [my] name in print was hypnotic.” She switched her studies to writing and earned a degree in 1894. A few years thereafter she accepted an editing job in New York City.
When she signed the guest register in May 1912, Cather was 38 years old and the novels for which she is most famous, 'O Pioneers!' and 'My Antonia,' were not yet written. At the time, she was employed at McClures, an illustrated monthly magazine as an editor and writer. But dissatisfied with that job, she took a leave of absence and traveled west. She arrived by train to Winslow, where her brother Douglass ("Les") was employed by the railroad. Together they visited Walnut Canyon and Grand Canyon.
Besides her signature in the guest register, additional evidence of her visit can be found in the chapter titled "The Ancient People" in her novel "The Song of the Lark," published in 1915.
The novel's protagonist, Thea Kronborg, is an opera singer dissatisfied with her life. Visiting Flagstaff, she recovers from an illness while staying at a ranch adjacent to "Panther Canyon," home to ancient cliff dwellings. Thea climbs up and down the canyon, explores the dwellings and finds many artifacts. One particular sherd of pottery becomes a metaphor for her awakening “what was any art but an effort to make a sheath, a mould in which to imprison for a moment the shining, elusive element which is life itself — life hurrying past us and running away, too strong to stop, too sweet to lose?”
During her explorations, Thea describes what she sees:
“From there on to the bottom the sides were less abrupt, were shelving and lightly fringed with pinons and dwarf cedars. The effect was that of a gentler canyon within a wilder one. The dead city lay at the point where the perpendicular outer wall ceased and the V-shaped inner gorge began. There a stratum of rock, softer than those above, had been hollowed out by the action of time until it was like a deep groove running along the sides of the canyon. In this hollow (like a great fold in the rock) the Ancient People had built their houses of yellowish stone and mortar...The houses stood along in a row, like the buildings in a city block, or like barracks.”
Based on the description above we know that Panther Canyon is still recognizable as Walnut Canyon today. Next week, in Part 2, we will explore what happens to Thea, how Cather's career flourishes and how her views on preservation and respect for ancestral puebloan sites and anticipated the mission of the National Park Service.
Mary Blasing retired after 26 years of federal service. She worked mainly in the Southwest with stints in Massachusetts and Wisconsin. She was the district ranger at Wupatki National Monument for eight of those years.
