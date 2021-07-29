Ask a Ranger: Walnut Canyon and 'Song of the Lark,' Part 1

Based on the description above we know that Panther Canyon is still recognizable as Walnut Canyon today. Next week, in Part 2, we will explore what happens to Thea, how Cather's career flourishes and how her views on preservation and respect for ancestral puebloan sites and anticipated the mission of the National Park Service.

Mary Blasing retired after 26 years of federal service. She worked mainly in the Southwest with stints in Massachusetts and Wisconsin. She was the district ranger at Wupatki National Monument for eight of those years.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com.