Perhaps the most unique place in Coconino National Forest is Walker Lake, which is enclosed within a volcanic cone on the north side of the San Francisco Peaks.

Walker Lake is small, varying from 1 to 3 acres in size, but it never dries. Its beautifully symmetrical cone is visible east of U.S. Route 180, rising 600 feet above the south side of Kendrick Park. The lake is accessible by a short trail off Forest Service Road 9004S, and there is an unofficial trail around the top of the cone with impressive vistas of the San Francisco Peaks, White Horse Hills, Kendrick Park, Saddle Mountain, Kendrick Mountain and the Hochderffer Hills.

The name “Walker Lake” dates back to at least 1886, when it first appeared on a United States Geological Survey map. Information on the lake’s namesake isn’t in Platt Cline’s history books of the region nor in books on Arizona place names.

The first known photographs of Walker Lake were taken in November 1871 by the famous photographer Timothy O’Sullivan, who accompanied an Army-led survey that passed just north of the San Francisco Peaks.

O’Sullivan took at least five photographs within the crater, three of which were skillfully composed to be combined into the accompanying panorama, the earliest multi-image panorama I have found from this region.

The lake’s beauty and uniqueness and the early date of the panoramic image made it of major interest for me to rephotograph during my seven-year project to precisely repeat as many of the early photographs around the San Francisco Peaks as possible. The original Walker Lake panorama, my repeat, and additional pairings of historical and recent repeat photographs from around the San Francisco Peaks and Flagstaff are in my recently published book, “The San Francisco Peaks and Flagstaff Through the Lens of Time” (Soulstice Publishing, Flagstaff).

As an ecologist, I was captivated by changes evident when comparing the 1871 photograph with today’s. The ponderosa pine forest was rather open in 1871 and extended across the entire slope beyond the lake. But today’s forest is dramatically different, as my repeat photograph shows the slopes now have areas of very dense forest intermixed with treeless grassland.

These changes in the Walker Lake landscape reflect broad ecological issues within today’s ponderosa pine forests.

Changes began soon after the 1871 photograph when domestic livestock began grazing extensively in the region, including within the crater of Walker Lake. As livestock ate grasses and other herbs, this reduced competition for tree seedlings and also reduced the fuels that formerly spread naturally occurring, low-severity, seedling-killing wildfires. Such fires did not harm mature ponderosa pines that have fire-resistant bark. Both the livestock grazing and absence of fires led to increases in tree seedlings -- which eventually produced the very dense forest shown in my repeat photograph.

The grazing and fire suppression also dramatically changed the fire regime from frequent low-severity fires that maintained open ponderosa pine forests to infrequent high-severity fires that destroyed forests.

The effects of livestock grazing on the fire regime were enhanced in the early 20th century when forest managers began to suppress all wildfires, including naturally occurring fires. The result has been an absence of fires on most sites. This has changed ponderosa pine forests from relatively open forests maintained by fires burning at low intensity along the ground’s surface. Today’s forests are very dense and have accumulated high amounts of fire fuels such as downed needles, fallen limbs, and dead trees, resulting in larger, much more intense forest fires.

One such high-intensity fire began in 1996, when lightning hit the nearby Hochderffer Hills. That fire rapidly spread to the northeast, ultimately burning 25 square miles and producing the open, treeless patches on the slopes visible across Walker Lake in today’s repeat photograph.

On an ecosystem-wide scale, the legacy of a century or more of attempting to prevent and put out all forest fires in ponderosa pine forests is a major issue for managing those landscapes today. Prescribed burning and tree thinning are increasingly used to return ponderosa pine forests to their more natural, sustainable conditions.