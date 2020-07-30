Ask a Ranger: The squirrel with bunny ears

The Abert's squirrel builds its nest high up in the branches of a ponderosa. A typical nest is constructed from pine twigs and is similar in size to that of a large bird. Plant material is collected to line the nest that is used for sleeping and living during cold weather as well as for raising the young. In late spring or early summer, one to five pink hairless and sightless baby squirrels are born. By August, the youngsters emerge from the nest to begin foraging alongside the parents.

As I study, photograph and write about nature, I am constantly learning different ways that wildlife adapts and connects to its natural surroundings. The symbiotic relationship of the Abert’s squirrel with the ponderosa pine forest is just one example of how all life is interconnected. Nature is a delicate balance that we can appreciate and should all work to protect.

Jeff Goulden is a nature, landscape and wildlife photographer based in Flagstaff. His work has appeared in Audubon, National Geographic, Nature Conservancy, Wilderness Society and other publications. See more of Jeff's photography at www.JeffGouldenPhotography.com.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.