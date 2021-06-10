Ask a Ranger: The Pumphouse area, Part Two: The Wash

Thus, going from the ponderosa pine forest surrounding Pumphouse Meadow down to Oak Creek Canyon, one might expect to enter a more arid and hotter environment, such as pinyon-juniper woodland. However, at the confluence of Pumphouse with Oak Creek is a lush mixture of riparian species and Douglas fir, white fir, big-tooth maple and velvet ash, more reminiscent of a Canadian forest than the typical Arizona pine forest. What Merriam did not allude to was cold-air drainage flowing down narrow canyons and how that plus the permanent water of Oak Creek in a sense reversed his Life Zone order.

Pumphouse Wash harbors some unique and rare plants like Arizona bugbane, which is pollinated by bumblebees; hop-hornbeam believed to be an Ice Age relict; the endemic Flagstaff pennyroyal that is restricted to growing on dolomitic limestone; Pringle’s fleabane, which may be an endemic to Oak Creek Canyon and its tributaries; and the extremely rare Arizona ragwort.

In years past, a single javelina occasionally wandered from the Verde Valley into the ponderosa forest during the summer. One route for them from the valley is to follow Oak Creek and then its tributaries like Pumphouse Wash.