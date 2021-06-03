Ask a Ranger: The Pumphouse area, Part One: The Meadow

In Part Two next Thursday, let’s continue from Pumphouse Meadow downstream along Pumphouse Wash.

Stewart Aitchison has been exploring and writing about the Colorado Plateau for more than 50 years. His publications include "The Official Guide to Grand Canyon’s North Rim" and the forthcoming "Bears Ears Country: A National Treasure."

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com.