Ask a Ranger: The 'Potato Capital': Flagstaff's agricultural roots

The spring of 2020 will undoubtedly be remembered in the history books as an unexpected and difficult time. Americans sheltered in place and followed CDC guidelines for staying safe during the pandemic. Businesses shuttered their doors and many public spaces such as the local national monuments closed.
As news of the coronavirus spread, as deaths rose, as shelves emptied in grocery stores people started to think more about growing their own food. These thoughts were put into action and for many gardening became a new activity. It’s not a new concept in Flagstaff, but many who try to garden here give up because growing conditions are more difficult than in other places. The unrelenting sun, predictable high winds, early and late frosts and sparse rainfall all make gardening a challenge.
The burnished orange glow of Sunset Crater decorates the sky north of Flagstaff and is best known as the site of our area’s most recent volcanic eruption nearly a thousand years ago. Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument set aside for protection in 1930; today it is visited by hundreds of thousands who revel in the beauty of the black cinders and basalt features. Those who visit Wupatki — created in 1924 to protect ancient pueblos — and Walnut Canyon — established in 1915 to preserve cliff dwellings — marvel at the ingenuity of ancient Puebloans and ponder how people could have thrived in such harsh places. We know that these early residents cultivated crops of corn, beans and squash and were the earliest farmers here.
This may come as a surprise as you revisit these national monuments: gardening both for table and for additional income via selling crops has long been a part of their historic fabric. Of course the Native residents farmed nearby; and the early government caretakers farmed there as well.
Courtney Jones -- wife of Davey Jones the first official caretaker at Wupatki in the 1930s -- maintained what she called her "kitchen garden" to supplement the family’s table, as a trip to the store could mean a full day’s trip. Mattie -- wife of William Pierce -- the first ranger at Walnut Canyon, also maintained a garden, the remnants of which can still be seen in rock alignments near the historic ranger cabin. And, at the edges of Bonito Park at Sunset Crater a once-thriving potato and pinto bean farm stood testament to the viability of growing food for profit.
In the 1920s, potatoes were the biggest commercial cash crop in Flagstaff, earning the town the moniker "Potato Capital of Arizona." Wagonloads of potatoes were sent to area cities to sell, so great was the harvest. Place names near Flagstaff still bear testimony to those days: Potato Ranch, Potato Tank.
In the 1930s, pinto beans supplanted potatoes from the biggest cash crop throne. Commercial farms or home gardens, there exists a historic legacy of growing food that we can draw from as we move forward during these hard times. The local national monuments are beginning to reopen after public spaces were ordered closed at the end of March. Once again, Walnut Canyon can be seen from the Rim Trail, the Lava Flow Trail can be explored and the pueblo trails at Wupatki walked. Soon, hopefully, normal park operations will resume and everything will open.
But for now, remember the rich agricultural history that exists here and take inspiration from those who succeeded in growing food here in the past. Imagine wagons filled to the brim with freshly harvested potatoes, lumbering down dirt roads bound for the marketplaces, picture all those fields of corn and beans growing under the relentless northern Arizona sun back in the day. Think of Mattie Pierce at Walnut Canyon drawing rain water from her cistern or Courtney Jones carefully tending plants under the harsh sun on the edge of the Painted Desert.
Be healthy and safe and enjoy fresh vegetables!
Mary Blasing retired after 26 years of federal service. She worked mainly in the Southwest, with stints in Massachusetts and Wisconsin. She was the district ranger at Wupatki National Monument for eight of those years.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.