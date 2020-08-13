Ask a Ranger: The 'Potato Capital': Flagstaff's agricultural roots

But for now, remember the rich agricultural history that exists here and take inspiration from those who succeeded in growing food here in the past. Imagine wagons filled to the brim with freshly harvested potatoes, lumbering down dirt roads bound for the marketplaces, picture all those fields of corn and beans growing under the relentless northern Arizona sun back in the day. Think of Mattie Pierce at Walnut Canyon drawing rain water from her cistern or Courtney Jones carefully tending plants under the harsh sun on the edge of the Painted Desert.

Mary Blasing retired after 26 years of federal service. She worked mainly in the Southwest, with stints in Massachusetts and Wisconsin. She was the district ranger at Wupatki National Monument for eight of those years.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.