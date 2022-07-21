Ask a Ranger: The names of the Mountain from my youth

I had a fortunate childhood growing up in Fort Valley, just outside of Flagstaff. Where our backyard ended, the forest of San Francisco Mountain began. As a child I explored the Mountain: first by foot, then on horseback, and finally by trailbike. (Now as an adult, I'm back to hiking and biking again.)

I discovered Leroux Springs, Friedlein Prairie and traveled the Weatherford Road up into the Inner Basin. Over the years of my youth, I discovered springs, came upon old log cabins and walked the Beale Wagon Road. The Mountain has always fascinated me.

One query I had from the beginning is how did it get that name? Humorously (but erroneously), I remember people saying it got that name because you can see San Francisco from the highest point!

The talk on the Mountain about how "San Francisco'' got amalgamated into the Mountain's name is that during the summer of 1629, Francisco de Porras, Andres Gutierrez, Cristobal de la Concepcion and Francisco de San Buenavertura established missions at several Hopi villages. Subsequent Franciscan friars there named the Mountain in honor of their patron saint, Francis of Assisi. This was well over 100 years before San Francisco, California, received the same name.

The ultimate origin of that name dates back to 1181 or so, when Giovanni di Bernardone was born in Assisi, Italy. As a Catholic friar, deacon, philosopher, mystic and preacher, Giovanni became known as "Francesco." He founded the (men's) Order of Friars Minor, the (women's) Order of Saint Clare, and the Third Order of Saint Francis.

As a saint, Francis is associated with patronage of animals and the natural environment.

But the Mountain could have wound up with other names. Other Spanish padres called the Mountain "Sierra Sin Agua" ("Mountain Without Water"), and an 1846 map the Mountain had it labelled "Sierra de la Cosninos"—"Cosninos" being a distorted version of what the Spaniards overheard Hopis calling the native peoples who lived around the Mountain. It was not until the 1850s, when explorers from the United States arrived, that maps began to label it the "San Francisco Peaks."

My curiosity led me to a more important query: for millennia the Mountain had other names, so shouldn't its name reflect the people who originally lived in the area? It has been a part of their culture, inspiration and spiritualism; they used it for sustenance and direction for eons.

The Navajo ("Diné"= "the People") call the Mountain "Dook'o'ooslííd — sacred Mountain of the Southwest and one of the four sacred mountains that frame Dinétah, the Diné homeland. Dook'o'ooslííd translates to "the summit which never melts" or "the mountain whose peak never thaws." In addition, it is the Abalone Shell Mountain and is associated with the color yellow. It is said they are secured to the ground with a sunbeam, and to be covered with yellow clouds and evening twilight.

The Hopi ("Hopilavayi") term for the Mountain is "Nuva'tukya'ovi," which means "place-of-snow-on-the-very-top." Just about everything Hopi connects to the Mountain. The Acoma ("Aa'ku"), in their Keresan language, call it "Tsii Bina" and the Zuni ("A:shiwi"), speaking Zuni, call it "Sunha:ck'yabahu Yalanne": Big Mountain to the West. Zuni may have been a distinct language for 7,000 years; Hopi, Zuni, and Acoma villages are rivals for the title of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in North America.

The Mountain has other names: the southern Paiute ("Nuwuvi") call it "Nuvaxatuh," the Tonto Apache ("Dilshe'e") call the Mountain "Dzil Tso" (Big Mountain), and the Havasupai (Havasu 'Baaja) call the Peaks "Huassapatch" (Big Rock Mountain).

From my personal observations, the Mountain can be viewed from the large majority of ancestral puebloan sites in the Arizona northland.

Since ancient times countless cultures and generations of families have revered the majestic grandeur of the Mountain. It is important that we continue to respect and protect this Mountain as those who were here before us did. The Mountain is much more than a name, it is a sacred symbol and beacon that extends to the heavens, providing serenity and a sense of permanence!