Ask a Ranger: The Museum Fire, one year later

I remember well the beginnings of the Museum Fire on Sunday morning July 21, 2019. I was on Roving Ranger duty at the top of the Agassiz lift at Arizona Snowbowl when I got a phone call from my daughter in town who said, “Hey Dad ... the mountain you are on looks to be on fire!”
Walking around the south side of the ski patrol hut near the top of the lift, I saw what she was referring to. From the Dry Lake Hills to my south rose a plume of smoke 10,000 feet into the air.
That was the start of a dramatic period during which the U.S. Forest Service deployed multiple firefighting resources and aerial assets to fight the fire on Flagstaff’s north porch. From July 21 to Aug. 12 -- when the fire was officially declared contained -- the Museum Fire consumed 1961 acres. The heat of the fire burned valuable forest and also altered soils, making the watershed much less absorptive of rainwater falling on it and elevating the post-fire flood risk in the areas downstream of the watershed.
The burned areas are drained by the Spruce Avenue Wash, which passes directly through the Paradise and Sunnyside areas of Flagstaff on its way to the Rio de Flag south of town. Spruce Avenue Wash is a small surface drainage near its top and actually disappears underground into city culverts part of the way through Sunnyside before re-emerging from a large culvert south of Route 66 near Fourth Street. It is, however, an inadequate drainage to carry the floodwaters that could come coursing down it during a heavy monsoon rain — 1329 cfs (9940 gallons per second) based on modeling a 2-inch rainfall.
Thanks to lessons learned from the Schultz Fire 10 years ago, the Museum Fire flood risk was recognized immediately, spurring a huge community effort in August 2019 to fill and deploy more than 600,000 sandbags along streets and in front of buildings likely to be affected by possible floodwaters. In addition, the city and county began the process of placing over 6,600 feet of concrete ("jersey") barriers to channel high-velocity floodwaters away from homes and businesses.
Since that time, flood mitigation efforts have continued. Aerial mulching of parts of the watershed was completed in October 2019. Coconino County stabilized alluvial fans near the top of Spruce Avenue Wash and removed debris that had accumulated in depressions in the Mount Elden Estates area. V-shaped stream bed structures ("rock vein weirs") were built to slow down floodwaters and prevent erosion that could undermine buried pipelines and move debris downstream. Bollards (short metal poles) were installed to keep debris out of culverts.
The city enlarged the Linda Vista culvert in the Paradise subdivision to allow more water to pass through. The modifications doubled the flow capacity of this drainage crossing to 350 cfs (2,618 gallons per second), matching the capacity of the culvert beneath Cedar Avenue farther downstream. This will allow a modest flow to pass both culverts without topping either and spilling onto adjacent streets.
There has also been considerable effort to remove debris from the wash to improve drainage to the main Rio de Flag channel. Citizens including Boy Scouts from Troop 7036 picked up truckloads of trash and cleared debris south of Route 66. Morning Dew Landscaping cleared elm trees from the wash between Route 66 and Huntington Boulevard.
The coordinated efforts of Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, the U.S. Forest Service, Northern Arizona University, businesses, homeowners living in the Sunnyside and Paradise areas, and numerous volunteers have been remarkable (heroic, really) in addressing the post-fire flood risks associated with the Museum Fire.
Last year’s monsoon was only 35% of normal, so the risk of flooding is still very real. To help the community prepare for possible flooding this monsoon season, the county just published a “Flood Preparedness and Mitigation Guide” for the Museum Fire area that can be accessed online at https://coconino.az.gov/2133/Museum-Fire-Flood-Area.
In a companion column next week, we will discuss the science being done by the Forest Service and scientists at NAU to monitor the watershed and promote recovery.
John Noll is a geologist living in Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University’s Department of Geology (now part of the School of Earth and Sustainability). After a long career in the energy sector, he relocated back to Flagstaff. When not exploring the geology of his home state, John has developed interests in the challenges of managing water resources in the arid southwest and the ongoing transition to a lower-carbon energy future as the world’s climate changes. This is John’s second year as a volunteer ranger with the Roving Ranger Interpretative Partnership.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.
