Ask a Ranger: The Museum Fire, one year later

There has also been considerable effort to remove debris from the wash to improve drainage to the main Rio de Flag channel. Citizens including Boy Scouts from Troop 7036 picked up truckloads of trash and cleared debris south of Route 66. Morning Dew Landscaping cleared elm trees from the wash between Route 66 and Huntington Boulevard.

The coordinated efforts of Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, the U.S. Forest Service, Northern Arizona University, businesses, homeowners living in the Sunnyside and Paradise areas, and numerous volunteers have been remarkable (heroic, really) in addressing the post-fire flood risks associated with the Museum Fire.

Last year’s monsoon was only 35% of normal, so the risk of flooding is still very real. To help the community prepare for possible flooding this monsoon season, the county just published a “Flood Preparedness and Mitigation Guide” for the Museum Fire area that can be accessed online at https://coconino.az.gov/2133/Museum-Fire-Flood-Area .

In a companion column next week, we will discuss the science being done by the Forest Service and scientists at NAU to monitor the watershed and promote recovery.

John Noll is a geologist living in Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University’s Department of Geology (now part of the School of Earth and Sustainability). After a long career in the energy sector, he relocated back to Flagstaff. When not exploring the geology of his home state, John has developed interests in the challenges of managing water resources in the arid southwest and the ongoing transition to a lower-carbon energy future as the world’s climate changes. This is John’s second year as a volunteer ranger with the Roving Ranger Interpretative Partnership.

