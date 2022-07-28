Ask a Ranger: The Mexican Spotted Owls of Walnut Canyon

On a pitch-dark moonless night, a wood rat forages on the forest floor of Walnut Canyon National Monument. Under the cover of darkness, the rat focuses on acorns fallen from a Gambel oak and fails to notice a predator perched just a few feet above. Using a thickly branched Douglas fir tree for cover, a Mexican spotted owl is poised to catch its prey. Soundlessly, the owl bursts from the tree, swoops down and pounces on its unsuspecting prey.

This scene is a common occurrence at Walnut Canyon, and elsewhere throughout the Southwest; it highlights the incredible adaptations of Mexican spotted owls. These nocturnal hunters use superb night vision and hearing to locate and surprise their prey. Serrated edges on their flight feathers facilitate silent flight. Their keen nocturnal sight and hearing permit them to navigate the steep and winding forested walls within Walnut Canyon.

Despite their incredible aptitude for hunting, nighttime navigation and an abundance of reliable food sources, the Mexican spotted owl has been listed as threatened on the federal endangered species list since 1993. There are a number of factors that have led to their struggles, but habitat loss is the primary reason.

Mexican Spotted Owls depend on a very specific habitat, one that is uncommon in the warm and arid Southwest. Heat averse, these owls rely on cool, damp, northeast-facing slopes. This microclimate helps the owls regulate body temperature, and it is also where Douglas firs are prevalent, their preferred tree for nesting and roosting.

In addition to Mexican spotted owls' habitat preferences, another factor that has contributed to their threatened species designation is their low reproductive rates and success. They don't attain sexual maturity until the age of 2 or 3, and thereafter they normally lay only one or two eggs each spring breeding season.

This low reproductive rate is coupled with high mortality rates for fledglings (chicks leaving the nest). After fledging, the chicks are white balls of fluff, unable to fly until their flight feathers are fully developed. Conspicuous and unable to avoid predation easily from other raptors (e.g., great horned owls, bobcats and coyotes), the likelihood of a young Mexican spotted owl making it to maturity is around 10%. For those that do survive to maturity, their lifespan is estimated to be around 15 years.

These risk factors, and concerns for their long-term viability, have resulted in an ongoing study that began at Walnut Canyon National Monument in 1998. We have monitored the population, reproductive rates and percentages of chicks that fledge from each nest. To limit disturbances to the sensitive species, park biologists set up audio recording devices to monitor vocalizing owls during the spring breeding season. This minimally invasive approach helps to protect the owls and their success in pairing and breeding.

Later in the season, biologists use these recordings and their knowledge of prime Mexican spotted owl habitat to locate pairs, determine if they are nesting and if they have successfully fledged chicks. This research is vital to determine the abundance and reproductive success of this endangered species.

During the duration of the study within Walnut Canyon National Monument, Mexican spotted owl populations have remained fairly stable. Although this stability is encouraging, it doesn’t guarantee future success. Loss of habitat via wildfire or disturbances from humans could impact their presence within the canyon for many generations to come.

Quantifying the risks that Mexican spotted owls face can help us determine how our actions can help or hinder their future. Tips for visitors at Walnut Canyon to help Mexican spotted owls thrive include keeping our voices down and staying on designated trails.

Mexican spotted owls do not adjust well to human disturbances. Avoiding loud echoes and shouting while walking on the Island and Rim trails is especially helpful during the breeding season, from early spring through the summer. Also, following park rules by staying on the designated trails helps limit disturbances. Off-trail travel at Walnut Canyon is prohibited in large part to protect threatened species like the spotted owls.

These actions, and a care for the natural world around us, can help to ensure that Mexican spotted owls thrive within Walnut Canyon and the Southwest for generations to come.