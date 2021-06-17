Ask a Ranger: The joy of bird sightings

While we are rooted to the ground by gravity, birds have the power and freedom to soar above us, often traveling great distances to follow instincts that we still do not entirely understand. Each species of bird, with its specialized adaptation, has secured its place in the circle of life.

In many ways, birds fill our lives with joy and wonder. Constantly entertained by their melodic song, we take pleasure in seeing their vibrant colors, observing their antics and capturing a unique expression with our cameras. These feathered friends are truly worthy of a special place in our lives.

Jeff Goulden is a nature, landscape and wildlife photographer based in Flagstaff. His work has appeared in Audubon, National Geographic, Nature Conservancy, Wilderness Society and numerous other magazines, newspapers and websites. See more of his photography at www.JeffGouldenPhotography.com.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the area each summer.

