Ask a Ranger: The joy of bird sightings

Wildlife around Flagstaff, especially bird sightings, seem to be a frequent topic of conversation.
Recently a neighbor reported that he had seen and identified 71 bird species this year in just our Walnut Canyon Lakes neighborhood. Another friend on a hike to Griffiths Springs enjoyed following the Red-Faced Warblers hopping from branch to branch. Nearby, an adult Brewer’s Blackbird was observed making repeated flights to feed its young. And on a recent hike to Campbell Mesa, I was absolutely thrilled to have a friendly visit with a colorful Western Tanager flitting from tree to tree in Walnut Meadows.
One of my more unusual sightings this spring was seeing a White-Faced Ibis on the shore of Walnut Canyon Lake. As I approached, it didn’t seem too concerned and, while the ibis posed for me, I was able to shoot numerous pictures. In my research, I learned that this copper-colored bird with long legs and a curving bill is migratory and not a resident of northern Arizona. For the next several days, I searched for the ibis but never saw it again. I was fortunate to photograph this beautiful bird before it left Flagstaff and continued on the long flight to its breeding grounds in the northern states.
Flagstaff, with its more than 3,000 acres of designated open space, is a town that abounds with opportunities for bird and wildlife observation. We are also fortunate to be surrounded by the 1.8 million acre Coconino National Forest, one of the largest in the country. This national forest, with its wide diversity of habitat ranging from desert to mountain peaks, publishes a checklist containing information on more than 300 species of birds.
And let’s not forget the three national monuments and two nearby national parks along with their abundance of wildlife. Wildlife observation and the resulting conversations are an integral part of the fabric of life here in northern Arizona.
Birds are some of my favorite wildlife even though I’m not a serious “birder.” I don’t keep a “life list” of every bird I have ever seen. However, I do enjoy spending many hours watching, photographing and learning about them. When I capture a good picture of a bird, I research that species and document my findings. The photos and documentation have become my version of a life list.
For those of us who are urban dwellers, birds may be the only wildlife we see. Through our windows, we can see the more common species foraging for food, flying from branch to branch, constructing nests or tending to their young. Outside Flagstaff though, in forests and preserves, wetlands and wildlands, a vast array of intriguing birds can be found. Each species, with its own lifestyle and habits, invites observation, study and photography.
Birds have evolved, adapted and specialized over millennia. Some are with us year-round and some migrate from afar only to stay a few weeks of the year. Some are vegetarians, others scavenge carcasses and some kill for their food. The size, shape and function of a bird’s beak largely determines its diet. And most birds have, now or in the past, achieved something that humans have never been able to do without artificial means.
While we are rooted to the ground by gravity, birds have the power and freedom to soar above us, often traveling great distances to follow instincts that we still do not entirely understand. Each species of bird, with its specialized adaptation, has secured its place in the circle of life.
In many ways, birds fill our lives with joy and wonder. Constantly entertained by their melodic song, we take pleasure in seeing their vibrant colors, observing their antics and capturing a unique expression with our cameras. These feathered friends are truly worthy of a special place in our lives.
Jeff Goulden is a nature, landscape and wildlife photographer based in Flagstaff. His work has appeared in Audubon, National Geographic, Nature Conservancy, Wilderness Society and numerous other magazines, newspapers and websites. See more of his photography at www.JeffGouldenPhotography.com.
