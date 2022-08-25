Ask a Ranger: The hand of the original builder: Wupatki Pueblo

In August of 2018, 2 inches of rain fell in 45 minutes on Woodhouse Mesa, just above Wupatki Pueblo in Wupatki National Monument. The 500-year flood sent a slurry of rock and water down onto the visitor center and housing area, and near the pueblo itself.

Such extreme weather events are becoming more common in the Southwest and across the country as our climate changes. And while some are true headline-worthy disasters, at Wupatki, it’s the smaller, slower, often invisible actions — the grain-by-grain, rock-by-rock disintegration that’s of concern.

These climate-related effects are the reason behind a major project addressing the risk and vulnerability of the pueblo and other archaeological sites in the monument north of Flagstaff.

Working in partnership with the National Park Service, the University of Pennsylvania recently received a $1.3 million Getty Foundation grant to stabilize the stone and mortar walls of Wupatki Pueblo so they might better withstand destructive natural forces.

With fieldwork starting this summer, the three-year program has professors, students and Indigenous crews working side by side assessing the pueblo’s specific vulnerabilities and recommending sustainable methods to slow deterioration and help preserve the site for years to come.

Frank Matero, University of Pennsylvania's director of the Center for Architectural Conservation, is the principal investigator on the project. He points out that restoration of Southwestern sites has always focused on detecting only the hand of the original builder.

He notes that visitors often ask, "How much of this is original?" They’re amazed to see a wood beam, a window lintel, even human fingerprints left in grout nearly a thousand years ago.

But modern methods are part of the project, too. A weather station has been installed beside the pueblo to record daily rainfall, snowfall and other seasonal data. Using laser technology and 3D models, Matero’s students have completed a rapid assessment of every wall in the dwelling.

“Not all walls are equal here,” he says, “and we’re trying to figure out which walls are more at risk to loss and deterioration and damage.”

Faculty and staff in civil engineering from the University of Minho in Portugal inject grout into cracks and joints where water has found paths to erode the material. The new grout is a more natural mix of local soils, with limestone and salt additions.

As rain events like the one in 2018 become more intense, Wupatki's earthen systems of rock and soil can be overwhelmed. Water, notes Matero, rather than heat and drought, is the enemy here.

Nine hundred years ago, the builders of the multi-room pueblo were no strangers to the vagaries of weather and climate. As dry-land farmers, they constantly adapted to changing nuances in their environment.

When Wupatki became a national monument in 1934, the Park Service was tasked with preserving it and keeping it safe for visitors. Over the past century, various stabilization methods have been tried; some seemed to work, at least for a while. Portland cement was an early favorite strengthener, followed by other materials with amendments and additives not always environmentally or structurally friendly.

Today we are seeing a return to softer natural materials.

As a Native ancestral site, Wupatki holds deep meaning for a number of Southwestern cultural groups. That recognition has led to incorporating traditional knowledge and Indigenous viewpoints. To that end, young men and women with the Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps are key participants in the new grant-funded program. Crews from Zuni (and possibly other tribes in the future) are gaining field experience in stabilization and repair, and learning of possible professional careers in preservation and interpretation.

Matthew Cooeyate sits in a shaded corner of a small room in Wupatki, taking a welcome break from the heat of the day. He wears a hardhat, bandana headband, and sage green T-shirt spotted with red dirt. The 30-year-old Ancestral Lands crew leader is a member of the Zuni Pueblo.

To him, this is far more than just a job.

“Coming back to these dwellings,” he says, “you get that energy. Like the people are still here ... you can feel their presence when the clouds come and the rains. You just get the feeling of your ancestors saying, ‘Thank you.’”