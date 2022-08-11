Ask a Ranger: The Great Camel Experiment revisited, Part 2

In my continuing saga retracing the history of camels on the Beale Wagon Road, pal Eric Souders and I unloaded his camels at the historic Beale monument on the northwest edge of Government Prairie and set out on a three-hour tour.

In this same area, on April 17, 1859, Edward Fitzgerald Beale journaled, “ ... passing out into the forest in a mile and a half, we came to a beautiful prairie five miles in breadth, and three times that in length … numbers of deer and antelope bounding over its green turf make it peculiarly attractive, while the magnificent San Francisco Mountain capped with its eternal snow, renders the landscape perfect ... .”

Forest management of this area prohibits off-road motorized travel, so intact sections of Beale's original road are still visible. The Kaibab National Forest has also regularly implemented prescribed fires to maintain the health of the prairie, so that the grasslands here have changed remarkably little since Beale’s day.

In contrast, Beale’s journal upon returning eastbound on July 15, 1859, described the nearby north side of Sitgreaves Mountain as “a cluster of seven or eight springs breaking out in a pine forest with luxuriant grass all through it.” Today, this area is an overly dense forest with up to 600 trees per acre, just like the forest surrounding Flagstaff. Photographs from the 1870s and early timber surveyors' notes demonstrate that this once fire-adapted ecosystem generally had 10 to 20 trees per acre, just like Beale encountered.

A perfect storm of historic events has shaped today’s overly dense forests. First, by the early 20th century, overgrazing by sheep and cattle of native grasses stopped groundfires from spreading. At the same time, railroad logging methods removed the largest of the ponderosas that once provided cover for a diverse understory.

After the infamous 1910 "Big Burn”' in Idaho and Montana that destroyed towns, denuded 3 million forested acres and took 86 lives, Forest Service policy centered on suppressing all fires. The nail in the coffin was the historic 1918-19 “seed crop” when two very wet years caused ponderosas across the Southwest to produce a heavy seed crop that created a carpet of saplings that grew like weeds, no longer thinned out by lightning-caused fires.

According to my friend and the director of Northern Arizona University's Ecological Restoration Institute, Andrew J. Sanchez-Meadow, tree ring records indicate that prior to the late 19th century, fires thinned out the forest every three to five years.Today’s overloaded tree biomass lowers the groundwater levels resulting in dry springs that no longer flow as Beale recorded.

Fortunately, in December 2011, Kaibab National Forest contractors mechanically harvested overly dense ponderosas in this area now known as Elk Springs. In 2017, a Hopi Ancestral Lands crew restored the spring’s natural flow by removing a pipe that once diverted its free-flowing water into a cement trough for cattle and wildlife.

Completing our adventure, we camped at the historic Laws Spring interpretive site where, on Sept. 13, 1857, Beale journaled, “At 4, we found abundant water in a cañon to our right, which was bordered by fine trees. It was a succession of large pools, it was sufficient for one or two thousand head of animals ... .”

A little more than a decade after Beale first visited Laws Spring, the Union Pacific Railroad Western Division survey crew camped there accompanied by famed Civil War photographer Alexander Gardner. Holding an 1868 photograph that Gardner snapped at Laws Spring, Eric and I were astounded at how the junipers have encroached upon the once open grassland.

To learn more details and experience the wonders of the Beale Road, visit the Kaibab National Forest webpage Beale Wagon Road Historic Trail No. 61.

Finally, this column was a teaser for a Willow Bend Environmental Center fundraiser in 2023, when Eric and I plan to take Gamal and Rakuda out with visitors interested in retracing the historic Beale Wagon Road, camping out with a dutch oven dinner and evening presentation at Laws Spring, followed by a breakfast and hike around Laws Spring. Become a member of Willow Bend Environmental Center, and you will be among the first to be able to hear about and get a registration discount.