Ask a Ranger: The Great Camel Experiment revisited, Part 1

I first learned the fascinating history of the historic Beale Wagon Road when I started working as an archaeologist for the Kaibab National Forest in Williams in June 1990. As I would learn years later, the Kaibab’s longtime recreation program leader Dennis Lund, (who sadly passed away in May), had an immense passion for history and sharing it with the public.

Shortly before I arrived, Kaibab recreation staff and its band of archaeologists, John Hanson, Teri Cleeland and Larry Lesko, began developing interpretive trails so the public could learn about the forest’s rich cultural history. Out of those efforts came the Keyhole Sink petroglyph trail that discusses the long history of Native Americans and their ancestral lands; the historic Dow Springs site that interprets homesteading, mining and the railroad logging history near Garland Prairie; historic Route 66 mountain biking, hiking and driving tours; and today’s subject, the historic Beale Wagon Road’s 23 miles within the Kaibab.

In the 1970s, Northern Arizona University student Jack “Beale” Smith was working on his master’s thesis about the history of the Beale Wagon Road. In 1857, Congress allocated $210,000 to retired Navy Lt. Edward Beale to survey and build a wagon road across the Southwest from Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the Colorado River.

The effort became known as the “Great Camel Experiment” because Beale obtained 22 Middle Eastern camels to carry supplies and tools for his crew of about 50 men. The lieutenant found these “ships of the desert” surprisingly effective at packing heavy loads across the dry, rocky landscape, but his experiment failed in the eyes of muleskinners who considered the animals foul smelling, evil-tempered and ugly.

At every opportunity in his journals, clearly trying to prove a point, Beale praised the camels. On Oct. 6, 1857, he wrote, “ ... it is so universally acknowledged in camp, even by those who were most opposed to them at first, that they are the salt of the party and the noblest brute alive ... they have been used on every reconnaissance whilst the mules were resting, and having gone down the precipitous sides of rough volcanic mesas, which mules would not descend until the camels were first taken down as an example. With all this work they are perfectly content to eat anything, from the driest greasewood bush to a thorny prickly pear, and, what is better, keep fat on it.”

Beale’s road-building efforts proved successful and thousands of emigrants followed his road westward. Across northern Arizona it was the transportation harbinger of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad, the Old Trails Highway, Route 66 and today’s Interstate 40.

As part of his research, Smith meticulously pored over Beale’s journals and mapped the entire route from Fort Smith across Arizona. When he approached Kaibab officials about marking the trail across the national forest in the late 1980s, thanks to Lund and his staff’s foresight, they contracted with Smith and his professor, Eldon Bowman, to mark the 23 miles with wooden posts, rock cairns, survey markers and tree blazes.

The Forest Service then produced an interpretive brochure so the public could follow the route via foot and in some places on forest roads. However, over the years, juniper encroachment in the historic grassland made the markers difficult to follow.

In fall 2013, fellow Kaibab archaeologist Liz Lane and I created a Geographic Position Systems (GPS) record of these markers so visitors could follow the overland hiking sections without getting offtrack. We often laughed about how fun it would be to ride camels across the overland sections, just like Beale did.

Fast forward to June 28, when my fellow Willow Bend Environmental Center board pal Eric Souders, after years of my nagging him, agreed to take me out on the Kaibab with his two camels Rakuda (two-humped Bactrian) and Gamal (one-humped Dromedary). Beale had both types on his trips. Eric and I met at his ranch in Doney Park and loaded up the camels for the short drive to the western edge of Government Prairie.

However, I have reached my word limit, so you will have to wait until my next Ask a Ranger column.