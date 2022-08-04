 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK A RANGER

Ask a Ranger: The Great Camel Experiment revisited, Part 1

Liz Lane

Kaibab National Forest Ranger Liz Lane records an alignment of the Beale Wagon Road in 2013.

 Courtesy of the author

I first learned the fascinating history of the historic Beale Wagon Road when I started working as an archaeologist for the Kaibab National Forest in Williams in June 1990. As I would learn years later, the Kaibab’s longtime recreation program leader Dennis Lund, (who sadly passed away in May), had an immense passion for history and sharing it with the public.

Shortly before I arrived, Kaibab recreation staff and its band of archaeologists, John Hanson, Teri Cleeland and Larry Lesko, began developing interpretive trails so the public could learn about the forest’s rich cultural history. Out of those efforts came the Keyhole Sink petroglyph trail that discusses the long history of Native Americans and their ancestral lands; the historic Dow Springs site that interprets homesteading, mining and the railroad logging history near Garland Prairie; historic Route 66 mountain biking, hiking and driving tours; and today’s subject, the historic Beale Wagon Road’s 23 miles within the Kaibab.

People are also reading…

In the 1970s, Northern Arizona University student Jack “Beale” Smith was working on his master’s thesis about the history of the Beale Wagon Road. In 1857, Congress allocated $210,000 to retired Navy Lt. Edward Beale to survey and build a wagon road across the Southwest from Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the Colorado River.

D. Lund & Smith 1988.jpeg

Dennis Lund (left) and Jack Beale Smith walk a portion of the Beale Wagon Road in 1988.

The effort became known as the “Great Camel Experiment” because Beale obtained 22 Middle Eastern camels to carry supplies and tools for his crew of about 50 men. The lieutenant found these “ships of the desert” surprisingly effective at packing heavy loads across the dry, rocky landscape, but his experiment failed in the eyes of muleskinners who considered the animals foul smelling, evil-tempered and ugly.

At every opportunity in his journals, clearly trying to prove a point, Beale praised the camels. On Oct. 6, 1857, he wrote, “ ... it is so universally acknowledged in camp, even by those who were most opposed to them at first, that they are the salt of the party and the noblest brute alive ... they have been used on every reconnaissance whilst the mules were resting, and having gone down the precipitous sides of rough volcanic mesas, which mules would not descend until the camels were first taken down as an example. With all this work they are perfectly content to eat anything, from the driest greasewood bush to a thorny prickly pear, and, what is better, keep fat on it.”

Beale’s road-building efforts proved successful and thousands of emigrants followed his road westward. Across northern Arizona it was the transportation harbinger of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad, the Old Trails Highway, Route 66 and today’s Interstate 40.

As part of his research, Smith meticulously pored over Beale’s journals and mapped the entire route from Fort Smith across Arizona. When he approached Kaibab officials about marking the trail across the national forest in the late 1980s, thanks to Lund and his staff’s foresight, they contracted with Smith and his professor, Eldon Bowman, to mark the 23 miles with wooden posts, rock cairns, survey markers and tree blazes.

Smith & Bowman 1980

Jack Beale Smith and his advisor, Eldon G. Bowman, look over a fresh copy of their book, "Beale's Road Through Arizona," published in early 1980 by the Flagstaff Corral of Westerners.

The Forest Service then produced an interpretive brochure so the public could follow the route via foot and in some places on forest roads. However, over the years, juniper encroachment in the historic grassland made the markers difficult to follow.

In fall 2013, fellow Kaibab archaeologist Liz Lane and I created a Geographic Position Systems (GPS) record of these markers so visitors could follow the overland hiking sections without getting offtrack. We often laughed about how fun it would be to ride camels across the overland sections, just like Beale did.

Fast forward to June 28, when my fellow Willow Bend Environmental Center board pal Eric Souders, after years of my nagging him, agreed to take me out on the Kaibab with his two camels Rakuda (two-humped Bactrian) and Gamal (one-humped Dromedary). Beale had both types on his trips. Eric and I met at his ranch in Doney Park and loaded up the camels for the short drive to the western edge of Government Prairie.

However, I have reached my word limit, so you will have to wait until my next Ask a Ranger column.

Neil Weintraub served as an archaeologist on the Kaibab National Forest for 30 years before he retired in 2020. He oversees 50 volunteer Williams, Grand Canyon and Flagstaff Site Stewards who monitor fragile archaeological sites, including Laws Spring along the Beale Wagon Road.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com

This week's Roving Ranger events

Coconino National Forest

Campground Programs (noncampers are invited to attend evening ranger talks in the campgrounds):

Friday, August 5: Evening Ranger Talk at Pine Grove Campground, 7:30-8:15 p.m. Join Ranger Eric Zeliff for his talk, 'Off the Beaten Track', a regional interpretive tour.

Saturday, August 6: Evening Ranger Talk at Pine Grove Campground, 4:00-5:15 p.m. Curious about the critters of Coconino National Forest? Join Ranger Amy and Barbara to discover more!

Arizona Snowbowl: the Snowbowl is open every day; please call ahead of time for reservations on the Scenic Gondola ride — the Gondola normally runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays, Roving Rangers are up top, providing interpretation and short presentations. Call 928-779-1951 for Gondola status.

