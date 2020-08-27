Ask a Ranger: The dreaded carnivorous bladderwort

The common bladderwort (Utricularia macrorhiza) is much more than strange; its natural history is amazing. This is our only native carnivorous plant in Arizona and it thrives underwater in stagnant ponds that are often drying up. Near Flagstaff, searching small ponds at the base of volcanic craters provides the best chance of seeing this often overlooked native plant.
A few of these craters contain sufficient water in their basin from snowmelt and monsoon rains to sustain bladderwort life. Along with bladderworts and grass, the pond is teeming with aquatic life. The ideal time of year to discover bladderworts is during July and August when plants are flowering. You may have to truck through a muddy shoreline to get your first closeup look at a carnivorous bladderwort.
During the monsoon season, bright yellow snapdragon-like flowers poke up through the surface of the water. Occurring in small clusters, these flowers are believed to be pollinated by flies and native bees. The flowers have a lower “lip” that serves as a landing platform for insects; red "nectar guides" — color-defined pathways — steer pollinators to the anthers. Soon the flower petals fall off and a small round green seed is exposed. These seeds drop to the bottom of the pond where they remain dormant until conditions are ideal for germination.
The pond water teems with small invertebrate creatures ranging in size from bacteria and small protozoans up to larger "water fleas,” cephalopods and mosquito larvae. Nitrogen bound up in the bodies of these potential prey is a vital nutrient for the development of bladderworts.
Despite its scientific name — "Little bag [with] large roots" — and against logic, the bladderwort has no roots; instead it has numerous underwater bladders attached to green stems that float below the surface and rest tangled in the muck at the bottom of the pond.
Numerous pond creatures, especially cephalopods, are constantly in motion. When they approach a bladder, antennae-like tendrils guide them toward the mouth of the trap. Algae on these tendrils might attract creatures for a closer look. When a pond denizen inadvertently brushes up against the bladder’s short and stiff trigger hairs, within 2 microseconds (faster than the blink of an eye) the trap door springs open, and the resulting mechanical vacuum sucks in water along with the hapless prey item.
This rapid trap door motion makes the bladderwort the fastest carnivorous plant on Earth. The interior of the bladder is originally empty so water and its contents are powerfully sucked inside under negative pressure.
The next carnivorous phase is digestion of the creature trapped inside the bladder and extraction of its contents. Numerous glands lining the inside of the bladder secrete enzymes that decompose the prey. Within 30 minutes or so after nutrient extraction, the bladder is ready to be re-set for another go. Water is pumped out of the bladder and elastic energy is stored in the deformed bladder walls.
Bladderworts have adapted to life in a nutrient-poor habitat. Evolution has favored an active mechanical trap for underwater suction found in only a few aquatic species, including our Arizona species. Other bladderworts range in habitat from terrestrial, growing on tree trunks or wet rocks, or rooted to the bottoms of ponds. The Arizona bladderwort lives in rather arid habitats compared to its relatives.
The bladderwort plant is a living example of survival under harsh and unusual conditions. This is a plant whose green stems photosynthesize simple sugars using solar energy, but also derives essential nutrients from the animals it preys upon, all while living mainly submersed beneath the water, with no root system. The water in the pond must be still and open to the sun. How are its seeds disbursed? Who are its pollinators? And how does it survive the winter when the pond is solid ice? The mysterious bladderwort still has many more stories to share.
Gary D. Alpert retired as an entomologist from Harvard University and is now an adjunct professor at Northern Arizona University, focusing on biodiversity, behavior and the interface between science and art.
Dan Campbell retired after 30 years with The Nature Conservancy as Director for Arizona, Belize, Jamaica and Bahamas, "focusing on freshwater, marine and tropical forests systems."
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.
