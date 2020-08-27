Ask a Ranger: The dreaded carnivorous bladderwort

Bladderworts have adapted to life in a nutrient-poor habitat. Evolution has favored an active mechanical trap for underwater suction found in only a few aquatic species, including our Arizona species. Other bladderworts range in habitat from terrestrial, growing on tree trunks or wet rocks, or rooted to the bottoms of ponds. The Arizona bladderwort lives in rather arid habitats compared to its relatives.

The bladderwort plant is a living example of survival under harsh and unusual conditions. This is a plant whose green stems photosynthesize simple sugars using solar energy, but also derives essential nutrients from the animals it preys upon, all while living mainly submersed beneath the water, with no root system. The water in the pond must be still and open to the sun. How are its seeds disbursed? Who are its pollinators? And how does it survive the winter when the pond is solid ice? The mysterious bladderwort still has many more stories to share.

Gary D. Alpert retired as an entomologist from Harvard University and is now an adjunct professor at Northern Arizona University, focusing on biodiversity, behavior and the interface between science and art.

Dan Campbell retired after 30 years with The Nature Conservancy as Director for Arizona, Belize, Jamaica and Bahamas, "focusing on freshwater, marine and tropical forests systems."

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.