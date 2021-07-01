Ask a Ranger: The Colorado Plateau gadfly

Scientifically placed in the fly genus Hypoderma, the three species of gadfly in North America primarily afflict reindeer in the arctic (H. tarandi), buffalo in the Northwest (H. bovis) and horses and cattle on the Colorado Plateau (H. lineatum) respectively. On the Colorado Plateau and farther south, our gadfly is a serious pest of horses and cattle, originally brought over from Europe. Infested cattle often become undernourished, their hide can be heavily damaged, and death is occasionally the outcome.

Today, gadflies can be controled by timely applications of ivermectin, a broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent and by squeezing out any lingering maggots. This is the case at least on small-to-modest individual ranches. It becomes a challenge, though, when the ranch land is so vast that it is difficult to find and treat all the cattle. Or if your neighboring ranchers within 5 miles neglect to treat their cattle, the resulting adult flies can readily find and infest your cattle. This means ranchers must constantly be vigilant against the presence of these flies, even following a succession of several years without any gadflies.

Gary D. Alpert is an entomologist, formerly with Harvard University, currently an adjunct professor at Northern Arizona University. He focuses on biodiversity, behavior and the interface between science and art.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

