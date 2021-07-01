Ask a Ranger: The Colorado Plateau gadfly

One of the most economically costly and destructive flies on the Colorado Plateau is the gadfly. Gadflies attack large mammals throughout the northern hemisphere, including reindeer, buffaloes, horses and cattle. Gadfly larvae feed voraciously on their host's live tissue from within, inflicting debilitation and loss of life.
Also known as heel flies, cattle grubs or warble flies, adult gadflies live for only three to five days and cannot feed because their mouth parts are not functional. Half an inch long, adult flies are hairy, looking a lot like bumble bees, although they cannot bite or sting.
Their life cycle begins when an adult female fly buzzes around seeking to lay as many as 800 eggs on hairs of the legs and underbelly of one or more hosts. The tiny, elongated eggs are laid in rows of six along each hair, each fixed firmly by a terminal clasp. This clasp keeps the egg intact on the hair until they begin hatching after about a week. The larvae migrate along the hair shaft to the hair follicle where they burrow into the host's skin.
One or more buzzing female flies can overwhelm an animal with fear and panic. Fleeing horses or cattle often injure themselves in desperate attempts to escape. Once the larvae or maggots enter the victim's body, they feed on internal live flesh near the esophagus for several months before migrating upward to just beneath the back.
The mature maggot creates a cyst or warble on the host’s back by munching a breathing hole through the hide. For the next couple of weeks, the maggot continues to grow until it reaches the size of your thumb tip.
When fully mature, the larva exits through the breathing hole and drops to the ground, where it immediately burrows into the soil for protection. During the next 30 to 45 days in the soil, the larva develops into an adult gadfly — either male or female — and emerges. Thus for 99% of its life cycle, the gadfly is an immature larva and only for 1% of its life is it is an adult fly.
For millennia, horses and especially cows have been tormented by gadflies during the summer months. Because of this, gadflies have featured prominently in well-known published works. During his famous trial, Socrates referred to himself as a gadfly, as a means of representing the fact that his philosophical investigations were viewed as annoying but, in his opinion, necessary to the moral health of others. No one likes to be constantly annoyed as Socrates discovered too late.
John Keats wrote a famous poem in 1818 that he titled "The Gadfly" because he intended that it should annoy the politicians of his day. Keats knew the gadfly all too well: his father operated a stable and he himself claimed to have been bitten. True adult gadflies don't bite — no functional mouth parts: remember? But we're all well aware that horseflies do. Though not closely related, horseflies have often been colloquially referred to as — or simply confused with — gadflies, their distant cousins.
Scientifically placed in the fly genus Hypoderma, the three species of gadfly in North America primarily afflict reindeer in the arctic (H. tarandi), buffalo in the Northwest (H. bovis) and horses and cattle on the Colorado Plateau (H. lineatum) respectively. On the Colorado Plateau and farther south, our gadfly is a serious pest of horses and cattle, originally brought over from Europe. Infested cattle often become undernourished, their hide can be heavily damaged, and death is occasionally the outcome.
Today, gadflies can be controled by timely applications of ivermectin, a broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent and by squeezing out any lingering maggots. This is the case at least on small-to-modest individual ranches. It becomes a challenge, though, when the ranch land is so vast that it is difficult to find and treat all the cattle. Or if your neighboring ranchers within 5 miles neglect to treat their cattle, the resulting adult flies can readily find and infest your cattle. This means ranchers must constantly be vigilant against the presence of these flies, even following a succession of several years without any gadflies.
Gary D. Alpert is an entomologist, formerly with Harvard University, currently an adjunct professor at Northern Arizona University. He focuses on biodiversity, behavior and the interface between science and art.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com.