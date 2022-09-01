Ask a Ranger: Ten years of Ask a Ranger columns

Conception

Bill: At the Roving Rangers' last convocation of the 2012 summer season, the final order of business was to critique the high and low points of the season just concluded. As in prior years, there was universal agreement that the apogee was the chore of posting copies of our list of guided hikes and campground talks all over town each week.

I had been mulling an idea, so I piped up that a happier means of promoting our activities would be to have a full list published weekly in the Arizona Daily Sun, but that the newspaper would run this weekly list only if we provided something of value to them in turn. And that valuable thing could be a weekly column that I tentatively labeled "Ask a Ranger."

John Westerlund, our fearless leader for years prior, immediately stipulated that I was the Ask a Ranger editor or deal off (I gulped and agreed). John genuinely liked the idea, so the two of us agreed to meet to discuss details. A few days later we hammered out a rough proposal at my house, which we hoped would appeal to the three people whose permissions were required: Daily Sun editor Randy Wilson, the Flagstaff Area National Monuments (NPS) superintendent, and the Coconino National Forest (CNF) supervisor (from its inception, the Roving Rangers have consisted primarily of volunteer rangers representing either the CNF or the NPS).

Creation

Having concluded our deliberations, I suggested that John and I stroll around the neighborhood to unwind. As we walked and talked, Randy Wilson's name popped up again, and I mentioned that Casa Wilson stood close by: "C'mon, I'll point it out to you."

As we reached the Wilson driveway, karma struck: Randy pulled up in his car, not 10 feet from us. Before he could open his car door, we piled alongside, so he rolled down his window and we pitched the idea of Ask a Ranger.

Randy liked the concept (being himself a fellow chronicler of woodsy outings), but to discourage conducting business via ambush, he set a time for us to meet the following day at his Daily Sun office. There, a deal was struck — which the CNF and NPS leadership soon signed onto — and the rest is history (and plants, wildlife, geology, archeology, etc., etc.).

Continuation

Karen: There have been changes, of course: in our third season, we began inviting subject matter experts from outside our volunteer group to contribute columns. Since then, 21 "Honorary Rangers" have contributed columns, several multiple times.

We've had continuity too: three current Roving Rangers have served during the full 10 years of Ask a Ranger: your two authors, plus Ellen Wade.

Contemplation

We’ve joined you each summer for 138 columns, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, since 2013. Topics traveled from the names of the Peaks to hiking canyons and much in between. We’ve featured archaeologists and ranchers, geologists, historians and biologists.

We've written of the places we think about most, know best and appreciate, like the Flagstaff Area National Monuments — Sunset Crater Volcano, Walnut Canyon and Wupatki — and special locations within the Coconino National Forest, like the San Francisco Peaks, and the Apollo astronauts' lunar legacy training areas.

We've delved into local history: the human history of our area and the distant past as represented in the geologic record. We’ve learned about plants and wildlife across our public lands: about snakes, coyotes, porcupines and many species of birds; about wildflowers, ponderosas, junipers, yuccas and the dreaded bladderwort.

Fire behavior and ecology, life zones, forest management and outdoor etiquette have all been added to our resumés. We've explored night skies and suggested trails in warmer climes for winter outings.

Compilation

It occurs to us that some of you, our readers, might appreciate revisiting and exploring the 10 seasons of Ask a Ranger columns. We've made this easy for you: simply use the QR code attached to this column to access all 10 seasons of AAR, grouped by subject matter categories. Each title is a hyperlink to whisk you to the full column online. Enjoy!

10 Years of Ask-a-Ranger Columns Coconino Nat'l Forest/Flagstaff Nat'l Monuments