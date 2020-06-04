Ask a Ranger: Sacred Datura of Southwest part of history of hallucinogens

On a Grand Canyon group river rafting trip that I had organized (thus securing myself a free trip, so long as I babbled sufficient geology), our boatman told the tale of his brush with daturas. Normally J-rig boatmen sleep on their boats, to catch the cool river breeze, but that evening being windy, Mark opted to drag his bag ashore for the night.

In the dark, he failed to register that his little campsite lay between two blooming daturas. That night, and all night long, Mark had the most colorful, vivid and memorable succession of dreams he ever experienced. So if you ever feel the need to approximate a vision quest, but risking life and limb isn’t your cup of tea, simply camp a bit close to a blooming datura -- if you don’t mind bats.

I am happy to acknowledge (and heartily recommend that everyone visit when it reopens) the Verde Valley Archaeology Center (385 S. Main St., Camp Verde) and director Ken Zoll in particular, for assistance compiling this column, and permission to reproduce photographs of their Sacred Datura effigy jars, currently on display. When VVAC reopens, their normal hours are 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Bill Wade is a 13-year Roving Ranger and semi-to-effectively retired geologist. The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer. Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com.

