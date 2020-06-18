Ask a Ranger: Regal Steller's jays crowned birds of Americas

Against their main predators — owls, hawks, ravens — Steller’s jays engage in what’s called predator mobbing. They’ll gang up in a boisterous group and vocalize with gusto to drive away interlopers, sometimes expertly imitating the calls of a red-tailed hawk or an osprey to alert their fellows that trouble may be about.

Steller’s jays maintain permanent residence on the Colorado Plateau, though they may move to lower elevations in winter. During breeding season, courting displays can include a male goofily hopping up and down, or sometimes more elegantly circling close in on a female to indicate his interest.

Once mated, both the male and female cooperate in building a bulky nest of sticks and twigs, chinked with mud and lined with finer plant matter. They stay near their nest, the male bringing food to the female while she’s incubating the eggs and later helping her feed the hatchlings. Those same young, once fledged, will depart en masse and set up their own homes.

So here’s to Georg Wilhelm Steller and the unforgettable birds that bear his name.

Rose Houk is a writer and editor who’s easily distracted by the avian happenings outside her office window in Flagstaff.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.