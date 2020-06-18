Ask a Ranger: Regal Steller's jays crowned birds of Americas

I watch a big bird in a striking blue-black suit hiphopping from branch to branch on the oaks outside my window. It’s going for the seed in the feeder that swings in the breeze, and clearly outweighs the smaller juncos and sparrows seeking their share of the goods.
It’s a Steller’s jay, unmistakable by size and color and especially the natty black topknot on the head. These members of the corvid clan — relatives of ravens, crows, magpies and nutcrackers — are one of the first birds park visitors see and ask about. Steller’s jays are found almost anywhere where there’s food to be had. They frequent campgrounds and picnic sites in national parks and monuments, making their presence known by a loud repertoire of songs — or, more accurately, shecking, skreeking and chooking in a secret language known only to them.
Though well-known in our western forests, they were first identified much farther north. Its common name reveals that discovery. Georg Wilhelm Steller (or Stöller) left his German homeland, and in 1741 joined a Russian expedition as Vitus Bering’s personal physician. For all concerned, this was an adventure of the highest order. They dogsledded almost 4,000 miles to Kamchatka, set sail and finally reached an island off the coast of southeast Alaska six weeks later. After an abbreviated visit, the ship turned back and followed the Aleutian chain. Along the way Steller observed a black-crested jay-like bird and took a specimen — which was to him the very symbol of America.
Alas, huge storms tossed their ship onto another island, and Bering died and was buried a month later. Steller and the remaining crew overwintered, enduring hunger, frostbite, marauding animals and more deaths. After building another ship, they made it back to Kamchatka in 1742. Steller died four years later, only 37 years old.
His specimen of that bird was lost but not his notes. From them, others formally described what they named “Steller’s Crow” — our Steller’s jay.
As he had correctly observed, this is indeed a bird of the Americas. Steller’s jays range from southern Alaska, down through Canada, into the Four Corners states, through Mexico and Central America. This jay’s preferred habitat is conifer forest. For northern Arizona, that means mostly the ponderosa pine forest, situated between the lower-elevation pinyon-juniper woodlands and true boreal forests up higher.
The Steller’s jay is a regal creature. Nearly a foot long, partially caped in sooty gray, deep blue wings and longish tail. Ones in the interior West sport a white streak over the eye. The punkish black crest is the crowning glory — the only other jay with similar headwear is the eastern blue jay.
Besides what they glean from us, Steller’s jays eat an eclectic assortment of natural foods — seeds and acorns (sometimes pilfered from the granaries of acorn woodpeckers), fruit, insects, meat and carrion. Juncos and nuthatches have good reason to be wary of them, because Steller’s have even been observed catching these smaller birds on the wing or on the ground.
Against their main predators — owls, hawks, ravens — Steller’s jays engage in what’s called predator mobbing. They’ll gang up in a boisterous group and vocalize with gusto to drive away interlopers, sometimes expertly imitating the calls of a red-tailed hawk or an osprey to alert their fellows that trouble may be about.
Steller’s jays maintain permanent residence on the Colorado Plateau, though they may move to lower elevations in winter. During breeding season, courting displays can include a male goofily hopping up and down, or sometimes more elegantly circling close in on a female to indicate his interest.
Once mated, both the male and female cooperate in building a bulky nest of sticks and twigs, chinked with mud and lined with finer plant matter. They stay near their nest, the male bringing food to the female while she’s incubating the eggs and later helping her feed the hatchlings. Those same young, once fledged, will depart en masse and set up their own homes.
So here’s to Georg Wilhelm Steller and the unforgettable birds that bear his name.
Rose Houk is a writer and editor who’s easily distracted by the avian happenings outside her office window in Flagstaff.
